WearOS 6 is coming soon — here's 6 new features to try first when it drops including Gemini AI

Google unveiled its upcoming WearOS 6 interface during the Android Show event, offering a preview of what smartwatch users can expect later this year.

This major update brings significant improvements to both functionality and design, with Gemini AI integration and a refreshed visual experience at the forefront.

Whether you're using a Google Pixel Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch, these new features promise to make your smartwatch more capable and intuitive. WearOS 6 will roll out to all existing devices that currently support Google Assistant.

Here are the standout features coming to WearOS 6 and how to make the most of them when the update arrives.

1. Talk to Gemini on your wrist (Image: © Future) WearOS 6 introduces Gemini AI integration, allowing you to interact with your smartwatch using natural language queries instead of rigid voice commands. The feature works with any WearOS device that currently supports Google Assistant, so existing users won't need to upgrade their hardware. You'll need an active internet connection for Gemini to process your requests, as offline support isn't included in this initial rollout. To use it, simply raise your wrist and speak conversational requests to your watch.

2. Experience the new design (Image: © Future) Google's Material 3 Expressive design language puts the circular watch face at the center of everything, creating more intuitive interactions that take advantage of your watch's round display. The interface now uses depth-based animations where UI elements shrink as they move up or down the screen, creating a sense of three-dimensional space. When scrolling through menus or notifications, you'll notice this subtle but engaging visual feedback that makes navigation feel more natural. This design approach works across all circular WearOS watches, from smaller displays to larger ones, ensuring a consistent experience regardless of your device size.

3. Get full-width glanceable buttons (Image: © Future) Notification interactions become more accessible with buttons that stretch across the entire width of your circular display, making them easier to tap during activities. When notifications appear, action buttons will automatically expand to fill your watch's full display width, regardless of screen size. This means fewer missed interactions when you're in motion or wearing gloves. The larger touch targets are particularly useful during workouts when quick responses are needed without breaking your stride or concentration.

4. Dynamic color theming (Image: © Future) Your chosen watch face color palette now extends throughout the entire WearOS interface, creating a cohesive visual experience across all apps and menus. To customize it, select your preferred colors when setting up your watch face, and the system will automatically apply this theme to notifications, settings menus, and app interfaces. This ensures visual consistency whether you're checking messages, adjusting settings, or launching apps. The dynamic theming adapts to both light and dark modes, maintaining readability while keeping your personal style preferences intact.

5. Improved battery (Image: © Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide) WearOS 6 promises up to 10% better battery life through behind-the-scenes performance improvements and power optimization. The battery improvements happen automatically through more efficient background processing and smarter resource management. You shouldn't need to change your usage habits, the system will handle it for you. Combined with existing battery-saving features like theater mode and always-on display settings, this improvement could mean the difference between daily and every-other-day charging for many users.

6. Access features across different watch brands (Image: © Future) Unlike previous updates that favored specific manufacturers, WearOS 6 features work across various brands including Samsung Galaxy Watch series and Google Pixel Watch models. As long as your current WearOS device supports Google Assistant, you'll be eligible for the WearOS 6 update. Samsung has specifically confirmed these features will come to their Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Ultra models. Check your watch's current software version and ensure you're running the latest available update to prepare for the WearOS 6 rollout when it becomes available.

