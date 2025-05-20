Google Gemini's biggest UI issue could be getting fixed — here's how

Google Gemini could soon offer a new means to quickly open the full-screen experience from its overlay mode on some of the best Android phones.

The news in question comes from Android Authority in partnership with Assemble Debug, who report that Google is adding a new bar to the Gemini overlay's prompt box at the bottom of the screen that, when users swipe up on it, will switch Google Gemini from its overlay setting to a full-screen mode.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

Google’s change likely aims to solve one of the biggest issues with the compact UI redesign introduced for Google Gemini in January. While that release offered a much more intuitive Gemini experience, users quickly noticed that there was no easy means to transition to full screen, which offers a much more immersive and less cramped layout for interacting with chat conversations. As it stands, the only option to chat in full screen at the moment is to either start the conversation in the Gemini app or navigate there after pressing the conversation button in the overlay.

At a glance, this new method looks much more intuitive and will make constantly swapping between apps more seamless. The gesture looks as if it will also work regardless of whether you trigger it from the overlay, home screen, or while using an app.

It isn’t the only change found in the beta, as conversations have now become searchable. While the actual search options aren’t shared, it will likely make it much easier to find older conversations without having to scroll back through your chat.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

The big question now is when we might see these new Gemini interface features in the stable version of the Google app. Expectant users may not have to wait long for a public release, as according to the report, the new full-screen swipe is currently only accessible through hidden developer flags, meaning it hasn’t been officially implemented just yet. However, the look and functionality of the interface look polished enough that it likely won’t be too long a wait.

These two changes are only some of the new features coming to Gemini, with more being announced during The Android Show: I/O Edition. For instance, Google recently announced that it was bringing its AI to more devices, including smartwatches and Android Auto. Alongside that, Google also unveiled new accessibility options powered by Gemini that improve features like TalkBack to help users get the most out of their devices.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We expect to get even more Gemini news throughout today as Google I/O is on the horizon. For all the news, rumors and releases as they happen, keep an eye on our Google I/O live blog, which we will continue to update throughout the day.