This is exactly what ditching stretching for this 5-move mobility routine can do for your body

Ah, stretching versus mobility. It's a debate that never ends. As a coach who focuses most of my time on teaching mobility classes to people of all ages, I am a little biased, but I can tell you that while stretching can be beneficial (certain types, and when done properly, for muscle flexibility), mobility training will move the needle most for anti-aging and joint health.

I recently put together this 20-minute mobility routine you can do at home using the best yoga mat and your bodyweight. You don't need equipment, but bands and light weights are optional; it depends on how much experience you already have with the movements.

Check out the moves below and what you can expect from your body over time.

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Five-move mobility routine from a coach

As you age, strong bones, muscles, and ligaments help you stay active, whether that's gardening, playing with your kids (and grandkids), hitting the gym, or running the track.

I encourage at least two strength sessions per week, along with daily mobility work, even if that means a bodyweight or calisthenics routine rather than lifting heavy weights.

Below are five exercises I swear by.

If you experience pain at any time, stop and rest. If you're working with an injury or health condition, I recommend seeking advice before starting these exercises.

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Figure-4 deadlifts: Stand with a box, bench, or similar object to your left side. Position the outer side of your right foot on the top edge of the box and draw your right knee down, squaring your hips to create a figure-4 shape. Hold a weight using both hands. Hinge forward at your hips, send your butt back and lower the weight through the gap between your legs, as if performing a deadlift. Your back should be straight and shoulders drawn back, core active. Lower as far as you can until you feel a deep stretch in your glutes, hips and hamstrings, then drive upward to stand. 6-8 reps, 2 sets, change sides.

Stand with a box, bench, or similar object to your left side. Position the outer side of your right foot on the top edge of the box and draw your right knee down, squaring your hips to create a figure-4 shape. Hold a weight using both hands. Hinge forward at your hips, send your butt back and lower the weight through the gap between your legs, as if performing a deadlift. Your back should be straight and shoulders drawn back, core active. Lower as far as you can until you feel a deep stretch in your glutes, hips and hamstrings, then drive upward to stand. Dynamic lunges : Stand with your front foot on a chair or box and your other leg extended behind you in a high lunge. Square your hips. Press your front knee forward over your toes and lean into the stretch as you raise both arms overhead. Return to the starting position. 6-8 reps, 2 sets, change sides.

: Stand with your front foot on a chair or box and your other leg extended behind you in a high lunge. Square your hips. Press your front knee forward over your toes and lean into the stretch as you raise both arms overhead. Return to the starting position. Banded martini glass: Stand with your feet hip-width apart and hold a band overhead slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Keep your pelvis tucked in and core engaged. Avoid arching your lower back or flaring your ribs. Pull the band apart and draw your elbows down, allowing the band to pass behind you. Pause at the bottom to hold tension, then release to your starting position. 6-8 reps, 2 sets.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and hold a band overhead slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Keep your pelvis tucked in and core engaged. Avoid arching your lower back or flaring your ribs. Pull the band apart and draw your elbows down, allowing the band to pass behind you. Pause at the bottom to hold tension, then release to your starting position. Bulgarian split squat into Cossack squat: Stand with your back foot elevated on a bench or similar, with the top of the foot pressing down. Keep your hips square with a soft bend in your front knee. Bend your knees and lower into the split squat, drawing your back knee toward the bench behind you. Lean slightly forward as you do. Drive up to stand, transfer your weight into your back foot and turn to the side. Bend into a side lunge over the chair, pause, then turn to face the front of the room and repeat your split squat. 6-8 reps, 2 sets, change sides.

Stand with your back foot elevated on a bench or similar, with the top of the foot pressing down. Keep your hips square with a soft bend in your front knee. Bend your knees and lower into the split squat, drawing your back knee toward the bench behind you. Lean slightly forward as you do. Drive up to stand, transfer your weight into your back foot and turn to the side. Bend into a side lunge over the chair, pause, then turn to face the front of the room and repeat your split squat. Tabletop reverse flies: Start on your hands and knees, shoulders over wrists, hips over knees. Hold a light weight in your right hand. Press through your left hand, then sweep your right arm out to the side, like a bird flapping its wing; keep a soft bend in your elbow. Avoid rotating to the side or swinging your weight. 6-8 reps, 2 sets, then change sides.

Why these 5 exercises?

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Unlike building maximal strength or muscle, these five exercises prioritize movement over intensity. That doesn't mean they should feel easy; as always, growth comes from feeling uncomfortable and challenged, but you don't need to max out every rep here.

Start with resistance that lets you stay in control. That could mean using a more stable surface or just going easy on the weights. You might opt not to use weights at all, depending on how open your joints are and how much range of motion you have (range of motion is the amount of movement available around a joint).

Each of these moves has a different focus, so let's briefly discuss them.

Figure-4 deadlifts will activate the muscles along the back of your body while strengthening your hips, groin and glutes. The figure-4 leg position opens your hips statically, while hinging at the hips focuses on active range of motion.

will activate the muscles along the back of your body while strengthening your hips, groin and glutes. The figure-4 leg position opens your hips statically, while hinging at the hips focuses on active range of motion. Dynamic lunges are great for warming up the lower body while stretching your hip flexors and improving ankle mobility. The raised position feels more accessible for many and allows you to sit lower into the lunge, while raising your arms overhead opens the upper body, shoulders and chest.

are great for warming up the lower body while stretching your hip flexors and improving ankle mobility. The raised position feels more accessible for many and allows you to sit lower into the lunge, while raising your arms overhead opens the upper body, shoulders and chest. The martini glass is a classic shoulder opener and challenges your arms, back, and to some degree, your upper chest. It's one of my favorite ways to prep for upper-body movements that involve lifting overhead while activating your back muscles.

is a classic shoulder opener and challenges your arms, back, and to some degree, your upper chest. It's one of my favorite ways to prep for upper-body movements that involve lifting overhead while activating your back muscles. Bulgarian's are a classic leg-day staple and can be adapted by leaning slightly forward to challenge your glutes more. They build strength and muscle, and you'll notice a deep stretch down the hip and quad of your raised back leg. As you twist into your Cossack squat, notice a strong stretch down the adductors (inner thighs) and more ankle activation.

are a classic leg-day staple and can be adapted by leaning slightly forward to challenge your glutes more. They build strength and muscle, and you'll notice a deep stretch down the hip and quad of your raised back leg. As you twist into your notice a strong stretch down the adductors (inner thighs) and more ankle activation. Rear flies activate your rear shoulders and upper back. In the tabletop position, you can't swing the weight or use any momentum. Instead, use full control and squeeze at the top. Keep your hips square and core active, and you'll really feel this one in your shoulders.

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