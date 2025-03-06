Expert trainers say the mind-muscle connection is crucial for building strength and muscle — here’s why

Expert coaches say the mind-muscle connection (MMC) is one of the most important factors to consider when exercising, whether you enjoy Pilates, lifting weights, yoga, or running.

As a trainer, I stress this to clients. Over the years, it has even transformed how I train myself. With this simple tool, it's incredible how much more feedback you can get from your muscles using little to no weight. With that in mind, I spoke to several experts in the industry, including strength and conditioning coaches and a yoga instructor, to uncover even more.

Here’s everything you need to know about the mind-muscle connection, including what it is, the benefits and how it can help transform your workout results.

What is the mind-muscle connection?

(Image credit: Getty images/ Unknown)

“The mind-muscle connection is the deliberate, conscious effort to focus and direct tension towards a specific muscle or group of muscles during exercise,” Luke Hughes, a level 4 strength and conditioning coach, personal trainer, yoga teacher and Pilates instructor, says.

“This technique involves actively thinking about the muscle being worked to enhance contraction and optimize engagement.” It’s about training your mind to focus on what your muscles are doing and how they feel.

Luke Hughes Personal trainer, yoga teacher, Pilates instructor and S&C coach. Luke is a qualified S&C coach, personal trainer, yoga teacher and Pilates instructor. He has over 20 years of experience as a fitness professional and owns OriGym, the UK's largest training provider of fitness professionals, and Active Careers, a jobs board for the health, fitness and sport industries.

Does mind-muscle connection really work?

In one word: yes! Your ability to consciously activate muscles can prevent injury, improve form and even increase results.

“Mind-muscle connection is when athletes or recreational gym goers concentrate on the muscle being exercised, which can heighten the muscle's activation levels, improving the strength of the muscular contractions,” explains Hughes.

According to Hughes, this also helps reduce the “unintended engagement” of auxiliary muscles (the supporting muscle group) leading to an increased range of motion and time under tension and encouraging precise, controlled motion.

Let’s take the plank as a great example. While holding a plank, your instructor might ask you to squeeze your glutes, quads and core muscles to help you maintain the plank position without losing form, using terms like “engage” or “brace.”

That’s exactly what the mind-muscle connection involves — consciously squeezing the working muscles to help you perform an exercise, creating a link, or connection, between your mind and muscles.

Over time, this can help strengthen your neuromuscular pathways, including your brain’s conversation with the muscles and the ability to “switch on” your muscles at will. This improves muscle fiber contraction, making you stronger and more powerful.

Eryn Barber Personal trainer Eryn is a personal trainer with a master's in strength and conditioning. She works with The Fitness Group and also coaches.

Eryn Barber, a personal trainer with a master's in strength and conditioning, agrees. “A study revealed a 9% increase in pectoralis major activation when participants focused on this muscle during a push up,” she says.

“This is especially important for strength athletes such as bodybuilders or powerlifters…to increase muscle mass and strength. However, it is just as useful for beginners who want to improve their technique and make gains in the gym.”

According to Nick Higgins, yoga instructor and co-founder of Hotpod Yoga, the mind-muscle connection is about presence — being present in how you move rather than going through the motions. When rushing, like most things in life, you don't get the most juice from the lemon. It's about taking your time.

“When tuned into your body, you move more efficiently, activate the right muscles and improve strength and control,” he explains. “This is key, not just for performance, but also for avoiding overcompensation patterns that can lead to imbalances and injuries.”

During yoga, connecting the breath with the movement is paramount, which can also help you bring awareness to how each muscle engages. “Slower, controlled movement (like in certain yoga postures) also builds that neuromuscular connection, making it easier to activate the right muscles in any workout or sport,” he adds.

Nick Higgins Yoga instructor Nick is the co-founder and head of teaching at Hotpod Yoga.

How can I improve my mind-muscle connection?

S&C coach Hughes tells us there are multiple ways to improve your mind-muscle connection.

“To start with, remove any external distractions that can compete with your brain's attention,” he says. “This means turning your phone off and taking your earphones out.” Noted.

“Warming up is where MMC really begins, as when you warm up with dynamic-based movements, you activate your muscles' neural pathways and increase blood flow to the area.” This has three benefits: injury prevention, MMC and affiliated performance.

Personal trainer Barber agrees that warming up is essential. “Use activation sets,” she advises. "Including some activation sets using a lighter weight or resistance band will get the blood pumping to the specific muscle group and allow you to practice using the mind-muscle connection before your working sets.”

“Studies have shown that concentrating on our movement triggers neurons in the brain to contract muscle fibres and can improve quality of movement and strength of contraction,” adds Hughes. “When starting out, it is important to focus on single-joint exercises harnessing light weights as opposed to compound movements and lifting heavy weights,” he adds.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

This should help you focus on one muscle group without distraction or dividing your mental capacity over multiple areas of the body. Once you feel more confident, you can take this into all exercises, including more advanced ones.

Barber adds: “Using the muscle-mind connection will make the weight feel heavier because you're focusing so much on the muscle contraction. If you're a beginner, choose a lighter weight so you can really focus on the contraction. If the weight is too heavy, you will lose control of your internal focus.”

To this point, another study found that muscle activation was better when using the mind-muscle connection at 50% of 1RM (a one-rep max, the maximum you can lift for one rep of an exercise) compared to 80%.

Hughes also recommends using slow, controlled movement, especially during the eccentric phase (read: concentric vs eccentric movement), as this increases time under tension and allows you to focus on the muscular contraction more. “You can also try and incorporate some static exercises, pulses and squeezes at the peak of concentric contraction,” he advises.

As an example of concentric contraction, imagine the curling action of a bicep curl. The eccentric motion would be the uncurling phase of the exercise.

Mind-muscle connection benefits: injury prevention

“MMC helps in executing movements with the correct form…and ensures that the right muscles are being used for each respective movement,” Hughes tells us.

When the correct muscles aren’t properly activated, compensatory behaviors begin to take hold, leading to overuse from secondary muscles, which are unintended for bearing the primary load.

MMC can also develop better muscular coordination, which is handy when you perform more complex, dynamic movements with heavier loads. Over time, building this awareness should help you notice your form and whether you’re overworking muscles or joints, leading to overtraining.

“You can also use MMC to assist with injury recovery by focusing on muscle contractions when performing rehabilitative exercises,” adds Hughes. While coping with an injury, you may experience a weakened connection between the brain and muscles. MMC can act almost as a reignition or reconnection in these cases.

“A strong mind-muscle connection reduces the risk of injury by improving movement mechanics and stability,” yoga instructor Higgins says. “This is why elite athletes and sports teams use yoga to refine their body awareness, improve mobility and enhance recovery.

By training the nervous system to recruit muscles efficiently, you build resilience. So whether you’re lifting, running, or flowing through yoga, your body is better prepared to handle stress.”

