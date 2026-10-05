I review smartwatches — and my favorite Garmin is finally back on sale

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Garmin makes a lot of smartwatches. With dozens of models to choose from in 2026, the options can feel overwhelming. That’s where I come in, your friendly neighborhood smartwatch expert. I’ve tested nearly every current Garmin model, and the Garmin Instinct 3 is my favorite. Better yet, it’s on sale right now thanks to Prime Day.

Amazon has the Garmin Instinct 3 discounted by $100, dropping the cost of the 45mm AMOLED model — my preferred variant — from $449 to $349. Of course, we may see Garmin’s longest-lasting smartwatch go even lower as the week goes on.

So, while you decide whether to jump on this Garmin Instinct 3 deal ASAP or wait another day or two to see if this deal gets a little sweeter, here are the three biggest reasons it’s my favorite Garmin smartwatch in 2026 and also my go-to wearable for logging outdoor adventures.

Save $100 Garmin Instinct 3: was $449 now $349 at Amazon The Garmin Instinct 3 is the best Garmin watch for battery life, blowing its Apple Watch, Pixel Watch, and Samsung Galaxy Watch competitors out of the water. It also supports a huge number of workout types, including loads of outdoor-centric ones, and boasts an impressive 100 meters of water resistance. Toss in a shock-resistant case with a built-in LED flashlight, and you have the recipe for my favorite Garmin watch of the year. Did I mention that it’s on sale?

Tough-as-nails design

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

Even the latest Apple Watch Series 12, arguably the best smartwatch in 2026, can’t match the Instinct 3’s epic water resistance rating of 100 meters (the same as the Apple Watch Ultra 4), enough for high-impact water sports and even scuba diving (the Series 12 is rated at 50 meters).

The Instinct 3 also boasts a shock-resistant design with an oversized, metal-reinforced bezel providing ample screen protection. As an added design bonus, this Garmin sports a powerful LED flashlight hidden in the top of the watch case.

Epic battery life

The Instinct 3 comes in several sizes and with either a bright AMOLED screen or a less impressive but longer-lasting MIP screen with solar-charging capabilities. Even if you opt for the AMOLED model, the Instinct 3 can last up to 24 days or 86 hours with continuous GPS tracking and heart rate monitoring running.

An accurate and reliable outdoor companion

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, the Garmin Instinct 3 has proven time and again to be as reliable as smartwatches that cost more than double its price. This is why it’s my go-to for logging outdoor adventures, snowboarding, hiking, mountain climbing, city cycling, e-mountain biking, and more.