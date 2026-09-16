9 best Garmin smartwatch deals perfect for fall adventures — up to 45% off on Amazon
Affordable Garmin deals to grab before Prime Day
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days was confirmed this week — and although the event doesn't officially start until October 6, that hasn't stopped Amazon from rolling out incredible deals. One of the most impressive sales I've seen so far is courtesy of Garmin.
The Garmin Fenix 9 was just released, but let's be honest: a $1,099 price tag is pretty steep. The good news? A bunch of older Garmin models are discounted by up to 45%. They still have all the important features you need and they cost a whole lot less.
From the budget-friendly Garmin Vivoactive 5 on sale for $181 to the feature-packed Garmin Fenix 8 for $749, there's something for everybody here. Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Garmin deals. I also recommend checking out our Amazon promo codes coverage.
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- shop all Garmin deals at Amazon
- Garmin Vivoactive 5: was $299 now $181
- Garmin Forerunner 165: was $249 now $199
- Garmin Bounce 2: was $299 now $249
- Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar: was $449 now $279
- Garmin Venu 3S: was $449 now $288
- Garmin Epix Pro: was $1,099 now $603
- Garmin Fenix 8: was $999 now $739
Best Garmin Deals
The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is a comprehensive fitness tracker that comes in at an affordable price. In our Garmin Vivoactive 5 review, we loved this device's gorgeous AMOLED display, access to multitude of sports apps and its advanced health stats like sleep and stress coaching.
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The Forerunner 165 is the perfect affordable option for runners and considerably cheaper than the newer Garmin Forerunner 170 thanks to this deal, which is on the standard model of the watch. It's a lightweight, attractive watch with an AMOLED display that offers equally accurate GPS and heart rate tracking. It also has support for NFC payments, but keep note that it lacks the music storage available on the pricier Forerunner 170 Music ($319).
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If you want your kids to stay connected, but don't want to get them a smartphone — the Garmin Bounce 2 is perfect. It's equipped with LTE support and offers real-time location tracking, two-way calling and voice messages. It'll also keep track of your kids activity, whether they're running, biking or swimming.
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The Garmin Instinct Crossover is a hybrid between a traditional watch and a smartwatch, with mechanical timekeeping and a digital display. You'll get access to smart features like GPS and NFC for payments, as well as incredible 70 day battery life thanks to the solar panel.
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The Garmin Venu 3S shares many of our favorite features of the Garmin Venu 3, just in a smaller package. It has a 41mm OLED touch display, excellent fitness tracking features and its battery life lasts up to 10 days.
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The rugged Instinct 2X Solar is built for adventure, with features like dual-band GPS tracking and a built-in flashlight helping you enjoy the great outdoors. It also has solar panels on the front to stretch the already impressive battery life even further in sunny conditions, and comes in a range of eye-catching colors.
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Looking for something different? The Garmin Venu X1 is a unique smartwatch with a super-large, bright AMOLED display and a super-slim design. It's a great rival to the Apple Watch Ultra for sports fans, with better tracking metrics and navigation tools.
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This deal is on the 51mm Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2, the largest model in the Epix lineup. It also has the longest battery life. It's considerably cheaper than the newer Fenix 8, and having tested both, our Fitness Editor says the Epix Pro has all the same key sports tracking and training analysis features you really need, so this deal is worth considering.
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All three sizes of the Garmin Fenix 8 are on sale at Amazon right now, and you can get them with either steel or titanium cases. The lowest price available is on the steel 43mm or 47mm watches, while titanium models cost $100 more.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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