15 best Black Friday Garmin deals — up to 44% off top watches like the Fenix 8, Forerunner 970 and more
Now’s the time to buy a Garmin
I’ve been testing the best Garmin watches for the past 10 years, and in that time the price of top models like the Fenix has gone up substantially. While I do call this out in my reviews, I also usually note that as soon as a Garmin watch has been available for six months or more, it starts getting discounted in most big sales periods.
This Black Friday is a classic example, where almost every Garmin watch is reduced, with only very new models like the Garmin Fenix 9 Pro excluded from the sales.
I’ve picked out 15 deals on the best Garmin watches available right now, from cheaper Forerunners models all the way up to the Garmin Fenix 8 Pro, which is $849 in the Amazon sale.
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- Garmin Forerunner 165: was $249 now $191 @ Amazon
- Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED: was $449 now $249 @ Amazon
- Garmin Vivoactive 6: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon
- Garmin Forerunner 265: was $449 now $299 @ Amazon
- Garmin Forerunner 965: was $599 now $449 @ Amazon
- Garmin Venu 4: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon
- Garmin Venu X1: was $799 now $499 @ Amazon
- Garmin Forerunner 970: was $749 now $649 @ Amazon
- Garmin Fenix 8 Pro: was $1099 now $849 @ Amazon
Garmin Black Friday Deals
I've been hoping to see the Forerunner 165 drop to $129, which it has done in the past, but it has stubbornly refused to go lower than $191 so far. Perhaps it will do on Black Friday itself, but this is still a good deal on the watch I'd buy for a beginner runner.
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This is not a big discount, but as one of only a handful of watches Garmin has launched this year I'm surprised to see any deals available at all on the Forerunner 70. If you don't need the smart features on the Forerunner 170 (which has music storage, for one), I think the Forerunner 70 is the best entry-level running watch in the Garmin line-up.
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This is the biggest percentage discount I've come across on a Garmin right now, and it makes the Instinct 3 AMOLED very tempting as a reliable adventure watch that offers incredible battery life and a distinctive look.
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This is perhaps the best deal going on a Garmin right now. It's on of five Garmin deals I've been looking out for this Black Friday, because even though the Forerunner 265 is an older watch, it's still an excellent multisport tracker with a bright AMOLED display, and it even comes in two sizes.
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The Vivoactive 6 is a slick-looking smartwatch with impressive sports tracking credentials, as you'd expect from a Garmin. It has dropped as low as $229 in the past though, so a better deal might be yet to come on the watch this Black Friday.
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The Forerunner 965 is the best value alternative to newer top models like the Forerunner 970 and even the Fenix line-up. It packs brilliant sports tracking and navigation features into its slim, attractive case, and you'll be hard pressed to find a better watch from any brand for $449.
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The Garmin Venu 4 combines the good looks of a smartwatch with Garmin's excellent sports tracking, and even as a marathoner I prefer it to the more sports-focused Forerunner 570, partly because it has a built-in flashlight.
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Even at this reduced price I don't think the Forerunner 570 offers better value than the Venu 4 or Forerunner 965, but it does have some more striking design options than those watches, which might swing it for some. It's still a great sports tracker of course, but lacks maps and a flashlight, which is a shame.
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The Venu X1 is a bit of an oddity in the Garmin line-up, with its ultra-thin design and short battery life, but it's actually packed with the same brilliant sports and navigation features as you get on the Forerunner 970. At $300 off, it might be the sleeper hit.
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If you want the cheapest good alternative to the Fenix 9 Pro, then right now it's the Epix Pro thanks to this deal. However, the Epix Pro has dropped to just $499 in the past, and I still have hope we'll see that price again this Black Friday.
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The best overall sports watch on the market, the Forerunner 970 is still expensive even when reduced by $100, but it's well worth its price. It has a sleek, attractive design and all of Garmin's flagship features aside from LTE connectivity.
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While this is a good price for a great adventure watch, the fact that the Fenix 7 Pro has been superseded by three rounds of Fenixes at this point makes me hope there might still be better deals to come on it and the Epix Pro. If not, this is still worth looking at as the cheapest titanium Garmin watch with maps and a MIP display in the sales.
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Having just tested the Garmin Enduro 4, I'd say the Enduro 3 is the better value buy for sure, because it has all the same key features as the new watch for $200 less in the sales. Those features include the best battery life of any Garmin, thanks the Enduro 4's MIP display and solar panels.
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The Fenix 8 is one of my favorite Garmins of all time, partly because the orange color is absolutely gorgeous. Unless you need the connectivity features on newer Fenix models, I'd say the Fenix 8 is also a better value option in sales right now, because it's not missing much else that you do get on the Fenix 8 Pro and Fenix 9 Pro.
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Big savings are available on the Fenix 8 Pro line-up right now, with Black Friday following close on the heels of the launch of the Fenix 9 Pro. The new watch has a few upgrades, including an all-titanium case, but the Fenix 8 Pro is certainly a savvier buy thanks to this $350 saving in my opinion.
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Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 and became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 25min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
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