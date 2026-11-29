The Garmin Venu X1 is probably the most distinctive watch in the brand’s line-up. It’s incredibly thin and lightweight, and has a vast square AMOLED display.

It’s a watch I rarely see on the wrists of runners and people around me, but I think it’s incredibly underrated. While it’s a little expensive at its full price of $799, you can get the Garmin Venu X1 for $499 in the Amazon sale right now.

Garmin Venu X1: was $799 now $499 at Amazon The Venu X1 stands out from other Garmins thanks to its ultra-thin design, but even though it looks like a smartwatch, it's actually packed with the same brilliant sports and navigation features as you get on the Forerunner 970. At $300 off, it should be a popular pick right now.

The main downside to the Venu X1’s design is that it has shorter battery life than most Garmins, lasting just a couple of days if you keep the screen always on.

However, that’s not terrible when compared to true smartwatches like the Apple Watch Ultra 4, and you can extend the battery life easily using the raise-to-wake setting.

More importantly, the Venu X1 is absolutely laden with Garmin’s best sports tracking and navigation features. It actually matches up well with the Garmin Forerunner 970 on this front, and I rate that as the best sports watch available from any brand. For comparison, the Forerunner 970 is still $649 in the Black Friday sales.

(Image credit: Future)

Along with offering accurate GPS and heart rate tracking, the Venu X1 has offline maps, which look fantastic on the large display, and very detailed training analysis to help you get fitter and faster.

The design is certainly eye-catching, but I loved wearing the watch because of how thin it is, so even though the case is large, it doesn’t feel heavy or too big on the wrist.

As a somewhat experimental addition to the Garmin line-up, I think the Venu X1 offers something quite different from the Forerunner and Fenix lines with its design, and backs up its smartwatch-style looks with genuinely excellent sports tracking.