This underrated Garmin watch should be the sleeper hit of the Black Friday sales — it’s $300 off!
The Garmin Venu X1 is ridiculous value right now
The Garmin Venu X1 is probably the most distinctive watch in the brand’s line-up. It’s incredibly thin and lightweight, and has a vast square AMOLED display.
It’s a watch I rarely see on the wrists of runners and people around me, but I think it’s incredibly underrated. While it’s a little expensive at its full price of $799, you can get the Garmin Venu X1 for $499 in the Amazon sale right now.
The Venu X1 stands out from other Garmins thanks to its ultra-thin design, but even though it looks like a smartwatch, it's actually packed with the same brilliant sports and navigation features as you get on the Forerunner 970. At $300 off, it should be a popular pick right now.
The main downside to the Venu X1’s design is that it has shorter battery life than most Garmins, lasting just a couple of days if you keep the screen always on.
However, that’s not terrible when compared to true smartwatches like the Apple Watch Ultra 4, and you can extend the battery life easily using the raise-to-wake setting.
More importantly, the Venu X1 is absolutely laden with Garmin’s best sports tracking and navigation features. It actually matches up well with the Garmin Forerunner 970 on this front, and I rate that as the best sports watch available from any brand. For comparison, the Forerunner 970 is still $649 in the Black Friday sales.
Along with offering accurate GPS and heart rate tracking, the Venu X1 has offline maps, which look fantastic on the large display, and very detailed training analysis to help you get fitter and faster.
The design is certainly eye-catching, but I loved wearing the watch because of how thin it is, so even though the case is large, it doesn’t feel heavy or too big on the wrist.
As a somewhat experimental addition to the Garmin line-up, I think the Venu X1 offers something quite different from the Forerunner and Fenix lines with its design, and backs up its smartwatch-style looks with genuinely excellent sports tracking.
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Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 and became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 25min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
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