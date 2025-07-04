How to create a luxury hotel turndown service at home — pro tips and must-have sleep products

Want to recreate the ultimate hotel sleep experience at home? Investing in one of the best mattresses that deliver five-star luxury comfort and pressure-relieving support is a first step, but what if we told you there’s more to it than that?

Sleep quality is as important as quantity, and your wind down process before heading to bed is a key part of getting quality sleep. This is why most luxury hotels like the Ritz Carlton and Hilton provide a comprehensive ‘turndown service’ upon request.

Hotels like these take the nighttime routine very seriously and pay attention to each and every aspect of the sleep space, so that you can hit the snooze button faster and stay asleep longer.

But if you’re looking to build your own luxury sleep setup from scratch, now is the right time. Explore the best 4th of July mattresses and bedding sales live, where we track all the latest deals as they drop. Plus check out the beds we'd buy in the 4th of July mattress sales. But first, let’s find out how to create a luxury turndown service at home…

How to create a turndown service in 5 simple steps

1. Adjust the room temperature

Studies show that your room temperature plays a major role in your sleep quality. Experts say that the ideal sleep temperature lies between 65 to 70°F (18 to 21°C).

On the other hand, research shows that this is slightly different for older adults: between 68 and 77°F (20 and 25°C).

Luxury hotels often adjust the thermostat in the bedroom or switch on the AC on request to cool down the sleep space. This helps to lower your core body temperature which promotes the release of melatonin — the sleepy hormone.

2. Tidy up the nightstand

Hotel staff start by clearing up the bedroom and decluttering the nightstand as part of the turndown service.

A tidy sleep space not only creates a visual appeal, but also automatically relaxes your mind by indicating that it's time to leave the stresses of the day behind. This can induce a sense of calm, even positively impacting your nighttime anxiety symptoms.

Not sure how to go about this? Try this viral bedroom organization method— the Marie Kondo technique, which basically helps you make a decision on getting rid of items by asking yourself these two simple questions: 'Does this spark joy?' or 'Have I used this in the past year?'.

3. Refresh your bed in time for sleep

You might have noticed how hotel staff professionally fluff up your pillows, turn down your linens and duvets and ensure your bed is the place you want to snuggle up in for the night as part of the service.

Making your bed after waking up is something we're all familiar with, but dressing it up just in time for sleep is just as important.

You can take it up a notch by spraying your favorite pillow mist on the linen or using a reed diffuser. This also helps to create the soothing calmness of the space, which in turn makes it easier to drift off.

Not a fan of fluffing up your pillow regularly? Our best pillows guide features options that maintain their shape and support consistently. All you have to do is choose one that suits your sleeping position and body type.

4. Block out ambient light

As part of the turndown service, staff will often dim the lights and close the blackout curtains, making the space dark and cool.

A survey has found that light is a major sleep disruptor, because it impacts melatonin production (as darkness promotes the production), which further delays onset of sleep.

At home, you can either invest in blackout curtains or go the easy route by finding a silky soft eye mask (more on this below). If you're someone who likes to keep a light on, opt for non-distracting night shades with a warmer tone.

5. Treat yourself to a light snack or herbal tea

Finally, the staff leave treats such as chocolates or mints on the guest's pillow as a finishing touch, giving the impression that they truly value your comfort.

You might also get an option to order in an evening beverage like herbal tea or hot chocolate.

Recreate the same experience at home by indulging in a healthy nighttime snack or a bedtime drink, for a well-rested night's sleep. Ensure that these are caffeine-free and not overly sweet, or this could be counterproductive.

3 products to help you perfect your turndown service

1. Bearaby Terraclay Dreamer: was $49 now $39 at Bearaby

As mentioned above, blocking out light is essential to a well-rested night's sleep. The Terraclay Dreamer from Bearaby is an ideal pick because not only does it keep out bright light, it also provides soothing pressure on your eyes, which relieves any stress and built up tension, easing you into a peaceful slumber after a long day. You can now find it with 20% off, which reduces the price from $49 to $39. User score: ★★★★★ (based on 60+ reviews)

2. Om Mushroom Superfood Hot Chocolate Blend: was $27.28 now $24.99 at Amazon

I recently swapped my nighttime drink for a cup of mushroom hot chocolate — which did not disappoint. While this is not the exact same one I tried, it has all the sleep-friendly nutrients such as reishi mushrooms, magnesium and more, which will help you fall asleep faster and get an uninterrupted night's rest. You can now grab the Om Mushroom blend with 8% off, which brings the price down from $27.28 to $24.99. User score: ★★★★½ (based on 3,300+ reviews)