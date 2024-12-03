Pillow mists help me fall asleep fast — why I recommend them at 20% off in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale

As a sleep writer I'm know how a soothing scent helps to create a relaxing bedtime environment, which in turn helps you fall asleep faster and easier. That's why I always recommend using a pillow or shower mist before bed.

After all, you can buy the best mattress for you and get a big discount while you're at it when shopping this year's best Cyber Monday mattress deals, and you can use all the high-tech sleep trackers you want, but you still need a nighttime routine to help you unwind to fall asleep faster and easier.

One of the quickest ways to help you relax is to fill your home with a calming fragrance — and pillow and shower mist can help you do just that. Here, I've rounded up the best Cyber Monday deals on pillow mists and shower mists at Amazon so you can sleep soundly for less. I'll also outline why I reccomend using these mists and how exactly they can help you relax.

Top 3 Cyber Monday shower and pillow mist sleep deals

1. Muse Apothecary Pillow Ritual Mist: was $9.98 $7.98 at Amazon

One of the most budget-friendly options on Amazon, the US-made Muse Apothecary Mist comes in a serene Fleur du Lavender scent and is infused with natural ingredients. It's now 20% this Cyber Monday and also returnable until January 31, 2025. Plus, it has thousands of five-star reviews, too, with an overall star rating of 4.2/5.

2. DRMTLGY Natural Green Tea Linen and Room Spray: was $13.99 $11.19 at Amazon

If you're not into the sleep-inducing scent of Lavender, there are other relaxing fragrances out there, such as green tea. The DRMTLGY Natural Green Tea Linen and Room Spray uses a sleep-inducing combination of green tea, witch hazel, orange, and rose to spray on pillows, sheets, linens, pyjamas and furniture. Now 20% off, the spray is returnable until January 31, 2025 and has 4.2 stars out of over 11,000 ratings.

3. Lavender + Eucalyptus ShowerSpa Mist Spray: was $29.95 $23.96 at Amazon

Make a warm, relaxing shower part of you're bedtime routine with this relaxing eucalyptus and lavender shower mist. I recently got a free bottle of this while staying out a 5-star hotel resort, and loved the clean, sweet, and congestion-clearing eucalyptus scent. Simply spray on shower walls and let the steam do all the work. It's a little pricier than the other deals (even with the 20% discount), but a 4.7 star rating will help win you over.

How do pillow and shower mists work?

To use a pillow mist, all you do is simply spray your pillow with the mist (try not to oversaturate it) and breathe in the scent as you lay your head down to rest.

Meanwhile, shower mists work by spraying the walls of your shower with the mist and letting the steam of the warm water fill the shower with the fragrance. Obviously, this is for evening, pre-bedtime showers only — so may not be the best option if you prefer morning showers.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

What are the benefits of pillow and shower mists?

Pillow mists and shower mists can help you fall asleep by harnessing the power of aromatherapy, with a 2021 study finding that aromatherapy improves sleep quality and reduces stress and anxiety in adults and elderly people.

Sleep-inducing mists are infused with essential oils such as eucalyptus and lavender, a scent which has been shown in studies to increase quality of sleep and reduce anxiety.

Another study showed that smelling lavender before bed can reduce sleepiness when waking up the next morning. Meanwhile, research has shown that eucalyptus oil can relieve congestion and sleep apnea by improving sleep quality and reducing the symptoms of a cold.