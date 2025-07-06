Yes, you can recreate the Equinox Hotels Sleep System at home — here's how

The guestrooms at Equinox Hotel in New York City are designed to help guests achieve deep, restorative sleep in one of the world's busiest cities. However, it doesn't come cheap. The average rate for this 5-star wellness hotel hovers around $1,300 per night.



But there's good news if you can't drop everything and book a sleep tourism getaway. You can build an authentic Equinox Hotels Sleep System at home. Every component is available to purchase directly from Equinox, from the all-natural latex mattress to the cozy down duvets.



It's still a massive investment, which is why we're also sharing budget-friendly alternatives that replicate this luxury sleep experience. If you already have one of the best mattresses, adding a latex topper may be enough — or even just making your room dark, quiet, and cool, the Equinox Hotels way.

What is the Equinox Hotels Sleep System?

The complete Equinox Hotels Sleep System consists of an all-natural latex mattress, 100% cotton sheets, a pair of duvets, down and feather pillows, and a low-profile bed frame.

Every suite at the Equinox Hotel in Hudson Yards features a king-size bed "layered with temperature-regulating natural fibers that work with your body, not against it," says Chris Norton, CEO of Equinox Hotels.

(Image credit: Equinox Hotels)

Choosing the right mattress upon which to build the Equinox Hotels Sleep System was key for Norton and his team. "You don't see [the mattress] when you walk in the room, but you feel it when you wake up in the morning," he says.

Also notable is Equinox's decision to use two duvets instead of one. This "divorced sleep concept," says Norton, allows couples to sleep comfortably without disrupting each other with their movements.

All items are available at the Equinox Hotels Sleep Shop. Since queen is the most popular bed size among adults in the US, we've priced out a queen-size version of the Equinox Hotels Sleep System for home use.

1. The mattress

It took Equinox Hotels two years to develop its signature mattress before ultimately partnering with COCO-MAT, a company specializing in all-natural beds.

Norton says the process of creating the Equinox Hotels Mattress was "incredibly serious." He and his team tested (and dissected) nearly two dozen samples before arriving at the final result.

The Equinox Hotels Mattress is handmade in Greece using natural latex, coconut fiber, horsehair, and seaweed. The outer cover is made of cotton and is machine-washable. There are no metal springs, and glue isn't used to fuse the mattress layers together.

The unique design of this medium-firm mattress purports to adapt to and support any body type, and absorb sweat to regulate temperature.

Equinox Hotels Mattress (queen): $3,398 at Equinox Hotels Sleep Shop

Equinox Hotels' signature mattress has a medium-firm feel to provide a universal level of comfort for its guests. The all-natural materials are contouring and moisture-wicking for a truly restorative sleep experience. White glove delivery is not included and starts at $290 within the contiguous United States. The mattress comes in twin, queen, and king, but custom sizes are available upon request. A 20-year warranty applies with a free replacement within the first five years.

2. The pillows

When you book a room at Equinox Hotels, you can choose between a medium pillow and a firm pillow — whichever suits your sleep style and preferences best.

Either way, you'll be resting your head on a mix of goose down and goose feathers, all ZURGAURD-certified hypoallergenic.

Customize your at-home Equinox Hotels Sleep System even further by going for a specialized side sleeper pillow or back sleeper pillow. Both pillows feature natural latex flakes and a 100% Greek cotton cover, but with differences in loft and design to suit side or back sleeping.

Equinox Hotels Pillow Bundle: from $243 at Equinox Hotels Sleep Shop

With this bundle, you'll get an Equinox Hotels Pillow in your choice of firmness (medium or firm) and size (standard or king), along with a 100% cotton pillow sham. For a more tailored (and animal-friendly) alternative, choose one of Equinox Hotels' latex-based pillows for side or back sleepers instead, with prices starting from $160 (no sham included).

3. The linens, mattress protector, and duvet

Equinox Hotels uses 100% cotton sheets with a 400-thread-count percale weave. They're made to be smooth, breathable, and suitable for year-round use. Keep the mattress in pristine condition by adding a 100% cotton mattress protector with up to 22" pockets.

Notably, Equinox Hotels use two duvets, following the Scandinavian Sleep Method. (Of course, if you're a solo sleeper, you can purchase one.)

Each duvet is stuffed with ZURGAURD-certified hypoallergenic goose down and wrapped in a cotton percale outer cover.

Equinox Hotels linens and duvets (queen): from $168 at Equinox Hotels Sleep Shop

Equinox Hotels dresses its signature mattress in crisp cotton percale linens made in Turkey, Portugal and India. They're then topped by a pair of goose down duvets to promote comfortable co-sleeping for couples. The entire set comprises a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two duvet inserts with matching covers. However, everything is sold separately.

4. The bed frame

This sleek slatted platform bed frame enhances the breathability and support of the Equinox Hotels Mattress by providing a firm, aerated base. It's made of solid beechwood and pine wood with a water-based finish.

Equinox Hotels Slatted Platform (queen): $1,449 at Equinox Hotels Sleep Shop

This natural wood bed base is the ideal complement to the Equinox Hotels Mattress. It comes in only three sizes — twin, queen, and king — but custom sizes can be built. You can also make the legs of the base as tall as you want, from 2.75" to 10", upon request.

How to build an affordable alternative to the Equinox Hotel Sleep System

For a queen-size bed, the total cost of the items above comes to around $8,000 before delivery fees and taxes.

Fortunately, you can replicate the Equinox Hotel Sleep System experience on a much leaner budget with the following alternatives...

1. Equinox Hotels Top Mattress (queen): $1,388 at Equinox Hotels Sleep Shop

This COCO-MAT topper is expensive, but it's still a fraction of the cost of the Equinox Hotels Mattress — and if there's one item still worth splurging on, it's this. Adding this mattress topper to your existing bed will prolong its lifespan while giving it a plusher feel and a boost in breathability thanks to a combo of natural latex, Greek cotton, and activated carbon. It's available in twin, queen and king.

2. Sleep Number NaturalFit Ultimate Pillow: from $189.99 at Sleep Number

This adjustable pillow has three panels filled with an indulgent blend of natural down and latex that you can add or remove as you see fit. It'll feel similar to the Equinox Hotels Pillow, but with the benefit of instant customization plus a curved design to better support your neck and shoulders. It’s also an excellent option for hot sleepers, earning a perfect 5/5 for temperature regulation in our Sleep Number NaturalFit Ultimate Pillow review.

3. The Company Store Organic Cotton Percale Bed Sheet Set (queen): was from $224 now from $168 at The Company Store

This is one simple and efficient way to elevate your bedroom to luxury status. For the cost of a single flat sheet from Equinox Hotels, you can head to The Company Store for a complete set of 300-thread-count percale sheets made with 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton. It includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

4. The Company Store Classic Down Alternative Comforter (twin x2): was $298 now $208.60 at The Company Store

Equinox Hotels follows the Scandinavian Sleep Method, which our sleep features editor recommends if you and your partner are on the verge of a sleep divorce. For a queen-size bed, use a pair of twin comforters. This one from The Company Store has a recycled polyester fiber fill that's suitable for year-round use. Use these comforters on their own or add a duvet cover to one or both — with the Scandi Sleep Method, you and your partner don't have to compromise.

5. IKEA SLATTUM Upholstered Bed Frame (queen): $149 at IKEA

Keep the Scandi theme going by opting for this slatted platform bed from IKEA for a mere $149 before taxes and delivery. Granted, it's not made with beechwood and pine, but IKEA customers rate it very well, with a 4.3-star rating out of 5. Plus, the sleek lines and dark finish exude a similar vibe to what you'd find inside an Equinox Hotels guestroom.

Other ways to recreate the Equinox Hotels experience at home

Equinox Hotels CEO Chris Norton says all rooms have been "scientifically engineered to help [guests] experience deep, restorative sleep." The ideal sleep environment, he notes, is "dark, quiet and cool."

If building a modified Equinox Hotels Sleep System is still out of your price range, creating a sleep-worthy environment on par with what you'd get at this luxury wellness hotel can be as simple as adding a set of blackout curtains, playing some white noise over your noise-canceling earbuds, and keeping your thermostat around 66 degrees Fahrenheit.

Wind-down and wake-up rituals are another essential part of the Equinox Hotels experience. If you need some ideas, try these breathing exercises before going to sleep, or do this 5-minute morning yoga flow.