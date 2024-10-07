I have nighttime anxiety — how a weighted blanket has eased it and improved my sleep

For as long as I can remember, when my head hits the pillow my anxiety ramps up. Processing the day, the lack of stimulation, and time to think all leads to a racing heartbeat, replaying conversations, and reliving some not-so-great memories for me.

I know from my job as Sleep Features Editor that a consistent bedtime routine, investing in one of this year’s best mattresses for good support and comfort, and relaxing breathing techniques can all aid a peaceful night’s sleep. But for me, once my nighttime anxiety kicks in, it can be difficult to shift. So when I started reading about the benefits of weighted blankets for regulating the nervous system, I wanted to try one right away.

I’ve been using the YnM Exclusive Cooling Weighted Blanket (one of the top weighted blankets my team had tried ) for over a week, and now I’m reluctant to go to bed without it. Here I talk about how my sleep has changed since using a weighted blanket, and a look at the one I've been testing...

YnM Cooling Bamboo Weighted Blanket: From $65/£97 at Amazon

This weighted blanket is made from 100% all natural bamboo viscose, allowing for airflow and making it naturally breathable. The micro glass beads are sewn into tiny pockets, resulting in even weight distribution for maximum pressure therapy benefits. There are 8 different weight options, 4 size options, and 16 different color options. A 15lbs queen size is currently $99.99/£125.89, however different colors are often different prices.

How do weighted blankets help anxiety?

While there have been little studies to prove the effectiveness of weighted blankets, they are widely regarded to be effective for calming people and reducing anxiety.

The weighted feel replicates the sensation of hugging, which in turn supposedly triggers your nervous system to lower your heart rate and slow your breathing, while stimulating serotonin and oxytocin release. This is called ‘pressure therapy’.

While it’s hard to prove these benefits, weighted blankets are commonly used in schools to help calm children who are overstimulated, as well as in therapy sessions to help patients feel safe and protected. As you can imagine, the effects of a heavy blanket can also do wonders for sleep, especially for those who experience nighttime anxiety .

First impressions of the YnM Weighted Blanket

The weighted blanket arrived neatly packed in a portable carry case, and the first thing I noticed, obviously, was the weight. I have never felt a weighted blanket before and when I struggled to lift it I was shocked at just how heavy it felt.

I also loved how it looked. Many weighted blankets prioritise functionality over style, and that’s perfectly fine. But I’m a sucker for clean, pretty bedding, and this fit perfectly within our bedroom.

One side is white, with a diamond shaped cutting motif sewn in, and the other is a cool grey. It also felt very soft, thanks to the bamboo material.

(Image credit: Future)

The YnM Cooling Weighted Blanket has micro glass beads sewn into small pockets throughout so the weight is distributed evenly, and it certainly worked - there was no bunching or uneven distribution throughout the whole blanket, even as I picked it up and shook it out.

I ordered the twin, 15lbs size, as you should aim for around 10% of your body weight. However, it’s down to personal preference, so if you’d prefer more pressure, it might be worth upping the weight.

3 ways my sleep changed when using a weighted blanket

While my first impressions were good, my lasting impression was even better. After a week of using this weighted blanket, three things changed about my sleep.

1. I fell asleep faster

I noticed that when I used the blanket, my body relaxed and my mind calmed a lot quicker than usual, meaning I fell asleep faster. This meant there was less time in bed for my anxiety to develop and because of this, my overall sleep quality improved.

A long lasting benefit of this is that I will now associate my bed and my room specifically with sleep and rest, rather than anxious thoughts, improving my sleep quality and nighttime routine in the long run.

2. I didn’t wake up hot or cold

One aspect I was worried about was how hot a weighted blanket could be. I assumed sleeping with something so heavy on you was bound to trap heat, even if it has cooling properties.

But I was wrong. In fact, this blanket regulated my temperature so well I stopped waking up hot or cold in the night. The bamboo wicks moisture away and is naturally breathable, not only keeping the blanket fresher for longer, but also keeping you cool.

(Image credit: Future)

Now we’re heading into colder months, the temperature changed almost every night using it. Sometimes, I even layered the weighted blanket over my usual duvet, and I still didn’t overheat.

Other times, I only used the blanket and I was neither too cold nor too warm. However, if you experience hot flashes or naturally sleep very hot, I would recommend pairing the blanket with one of this year’s best cooling mattresses.

3. I didn’t need to use my usual calming technique

I usually rely on a couple of different calming techniques and breathing methods to ease my anxiety at night. My go-to is cognitive shuffling , where I essentially confuse and distract my brain until it gives up trying to rationalize my thoughts and switches off for bedtime.

However, I didn’t use it once the whole time testing this blanket, which, for me, is unheard of. Whether it was because I fell asleep faster and so didn’t feel like I needed it or whether my anxiety in general was less severe, I felt comfortable enough to let my mind drift off naturally.

How I slept with a cooling weighted blanket

Firstly, aside from the mental health benefits, it was extremely comfortable. I immediately felt calmer and incredibly cosy and in general, I slept deeply and woke up feeling well-rested, more so than usual.

Although, I would definitely order a larger size next time for the maximum cozy effect, as the twin size just covered my body (also my partner stole it in the night).

(Image credit: Future)

The hugging sensation meant that I was reluctant to change positions, and as a combination sleeper who tosses and turns all night long, this helped me stay in one position for longer. However, because I was so used to swapping the side I slept on, when I did move it was a bit of a hassle trying to reposition the heavy blanket.

While using the weighted blanket, I felt safe and calm, which helped me regulate my anxiety. In fact, on one particularly stressful day I reached for the blanket when I found my anxiety increasing and after just a few minutes under the pressure of the weight I felt myself stop panicking.

My top tips for how to choose a weighted blanket

There are a few important considerations when choosing your own weighted blanket. First, is the weight. Generally, as we mentioned a safe recommendation is around 10% of your body weight. Lighter than this and you may not experience enough pressure to get the benefits. Heavier, and you may feel uncomfortable or trapped.

Secondly, the material. If you naturally sleep hot, choosing a blanket with cooling properties is essential. Look for bamboo and other natural materials that wick moisture and allow airflow.

Thirdly, the size. If you want your blanket to act as a second comforter for your whole bed and potentially your partner, then choose the same size as your mattress. However, if you want your blanket as an option throughout the night, a smaller size can be less cumbersome and easier to manage.

Aside from this, weighted blankets can be a big investment, so price should be an important consideration. To get the best value, shop this month’s weighted blanket sales.