I ditched my $229 smart sleep mask for a $9.99 Amazon alternative — and I fall asleep faster

Late last year, when the days were getting shorter and mornings were getting darker, I had the opportunity to try the $229 Aura Smart Sleep Mask.

The Bluetooth app-controlled light-blocking Aura Smart Sleep Mask offered 100% blackout technology and soothed me with rainforest soundscapes and guided mediation played through its ultra-thin speakers, while its built-in sunrise alarm helped me wake up on dark winter mornings.

However, there were a few drawbacks.

For a start, it was uncomfortable whenever I slept on my side, as the high-tech design dug into my temples when I lay my head on the pillow. It also felt a little heavy, and would often shift when I moved around at night.

Now that summer has arrived, even the sunrise alarm feature holds no appeal as it seems redundant on the brighter summertime mornings.

And that's why I turned to my trusty low-tech satin sleep masks. You can buy the SMUG Satin Sleep Mask from just $6.99 at Amazon, and it comes in 13 different patterns and colors.

I now have no less than 10, and keep coming back to them while my Aura mask collects dust — here are the five reasons why.

Aura Smart Sleep Mask vs SMUG Satin Sleep Mask: what's the difference?

You can get the Aura Smart Sleep Mask for $229 at Aura Circle, which may seem expensive when compared to the SMUG's $9.99 price tag, but the price can be justified by all the tech it packs in.

You can control the Bluetooth smart mask with the Aura app, which allows you to personalize a soundtrack (known as a "dreamscape") to be played through the built-in speakers.

This includes building a "dreamscape" (featuring everything from waterfall sounds to guided breathwork) to help you fall asleep, and customizing a wake-up alarm (including an imitation sunrise and invigorating birdsong) to help you wake up.

However, despite the brand's claim that it's side-sleeper friendly, I found the tech-heavy design to feel tight and uncomfortable, especially when I slept on my side as the eye cushion dug into my temples.

In contrast, the SMUG Satin Sleep Mask is a low-tech eye mask made from a silky satin material that's comfy, light, and breathable.

The stretchy strap is elastic and wrapped in the same silky material as the mask, so it has a one-size-fits-all design that doesn't feel harsh on the skin or hair. Its mask is also big enough to cover your eyes and block out any light.

5 reasons why I always use the SMUG Satin Sleep Mask

1. It's under $10

The SMUG Satin Sleep Masks are so affordable that I've acquired quite the collection, with over 10 designs stuffed in my pyjama drawer. (Don't believe me? See above picture.)

I've never seen any SMUG Satin Sleep Mask for more than $9.99, and you can often find certain patterns for even cheaper. For instance, a SMUG Satin Sleep Mask in a peach design is now down to $6.99 at Amazon. The mask also comes with a 30-day return policy and free delivery.

2. It's super comfortable

The Aura Smart Sleep Mask could be irritating when I slept on my side, with the heavy mask and straps digging in to the side of my head and never seeming to fit exactly right on my head, despite an adjustable design. When I altered it to fit my head shape it felt too snug, but I'd always wake up without the mask on whenever I loosened it

It just wasn't side-sleeper friendly (and a front-sleeping tester told me it wasn't comfy when sleeping on her stomach either), a big issue for me as I prefer to sleep on my side.

The SMUG Satin Sleep Mask is comfortable no matter what position you sleep in and the elasticated one-size-fits-all strap never feels too loose or too tight.

3. It's gentle on skin and hair

Another issue I had with the Aura Smart Sleep Mask was the fabric it uses. While it was indeed as soft as the brand claimed it would be, the fabric wasn't as kind to my skin as silk fabrics such as satin are.

There's also the 3D "Hug Cushion", which ensured a snug fit to effectively block out light, but left me with marks on my face when I woke up in the morning.

I've also tried other satin masks besides the SMUG Satin Sleep Mask, their elasticated straps aren't covered with the satin material used for the eye area, which means it feels harsh against my hair and back of the head. I've even bought satin masks where the dye had not only run onto my bedding, but also my face.

The SMUG Satin Sleep Mask, on the other hand, is made entirely of silky smooth fabric (even the elasticated straps are covered in the ruched satin materials) which feels gentle against my face and hair, and never leaves marks on my skin.

4. It's easy to carry and clean

Another problem with the Aura Sleep Mask is that you have to be careful when cleaning it. The mask itself is not washable as it's electronic, and while you can wash the removable hug cushion, the brand suggests replacing it every three to six months for hygiene reasons, which isn't particularly sustainable. Plus, the stiff, tech-heavy design means it isn't the most travel-friendly.

I take the SMUG Satin Eye Mask everywhere, from overnight stays to long-distance flights, and the lightweight design means it's easy to roll up and stuff inside backpacks and luggage. As for cleaning, I've used these masks for over a year and they always hold up in the washing machine in a gentle cool cycle.

5. Hundreds of customers love it

The SMUG Satin Sleep Mask has 663 ratings on Amazon, with an overall score of 4.4 stars, and 71% of customers (that's over 470 people) awarded the mask five stars.

Most praise goes to the material, with many customers commending the cool, breathable fabric that feels light on their eyes and skin; the way it blocks out light; and the comfortable fit that stays on all night.