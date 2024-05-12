Hot sleeper? Sleep expert shares 7 tips for keeping your bedroom cool ahead of summer

Summer is fast approaching, which means that a lot of sleepers have sweaty, sleepless nights to look forward to. However, there are way to beat the heat and keep your bedroom cool this summertime.

Edward Gorst, Sleep Coach and Sleep Expert for Panda London has seven easy tips to follow this summer so you can enjoy the sunshine without worrying about the heat impacting your sleep, including investing in the best mattress with cooling features to only opening your bedroom window at certain times.

Plus, we've rounded up our top picks for the best cooling beds, so you can enjoy a cooler nights ahead of the Memorial Day mattress sales. So, before you spend another night waking up in a sweat, you might want to read this refreshing advice...

7 tips for keeping your bedroom cool ahead of summer

1. Invest in cooling, breathable bedding

Gorst suggests ditching the heavy blankets and thick comforters for bedding designed to cool you down, such as the best cooling mattresses and pillows. "Cooling mattress toppers are another option to consider, as they help regulate body temperature and prevent heat build-up," he says.

He also recommends replacing heat-trapping bedding with lightweight materials like cotton or linen. "These fabrics are breathable and help wick away moisture, keeping you cooler throughout the night," the sleep coach says. "Consider using a lighter duvet or just use a top sheet and a light blanket for those occasional cooler nights."

2. Use light-coloured decor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you have a preference for dark hues, you may want to rethink your bedroom's colour scheme and acquire a taste for pastels. According to Gorst, light colours reflect heat, while dark colours absorb it.

"Ideally choose light-coloured bedding, curtains, and wall colours to help keep your bedroom cooler," he says. "This not only helps regulate temperature but also creates a brighter, airier feel, which can be soothing during hot weather."

3. Install black out curtains

While you're out enjoying the sunshine, make sure your bedroom isn't. The quickest way to keep your room cool throughout the day is to block out direct sunlight. "Blackout curtains are a great way to do this, as they help keep your room cooler by reducing the heat buildup," says Gorst. "Ideally close them during the hottest parts of the day and open them in the evening."

4. Be strategic about when you open windows

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

While you may be tempted to crack open a window during a scorching afternoon, Gorst says this is a bad idea. Instead, only open the window when the outside is at its coldest.

"At night when the temperature outside drops below the inside temperature, open windows to let in cooler air," advises the sleep coach. "This is often most effective in the late evening or early morning. also, use window screens to keep insects out while allowing air to circulate freely."

5. Limit electronic use

You may want to cool down after an afternoon in the garden by kicking back and watching your favourite TV show - but this could make you even hotter. "Electronic devices, including computers, TVs, and lights, generate heat," warns Gorst. "Turn off unnecessary electronics and opt for low-energy lighting solutions. If you need a nightlight, choose a low brightness LED light, which produces less heat than traditional bulbs."

6. Ensure air-conditioning is working efficiently

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Not everyone has an air conditioning system at home, and those who do shouldn't take it for granted. So, take good care of your AC and it'll take care of you. Gorst says a good start is to ensure it's working efficiently.

"Clean or replace filters regularly, and consider using a programmable thermostat to adjust the temperature based on your routine," says the sleep expert. "Aim for a moderate temperature to avoid overworking the system and increase energy efficiency."

7. Place a fan near a window

(Image credit: Andrew George on Unsplash)

While Gorst says a portable fan or box fan should be placed near your bed to create a cooling breeze, he advises you to also place it near a window to pull in cooler air from outside, creating cross-ventilation.

"This can make a significant difference in maintaining a comfortable temperature throughout the night," the sleep coach explains. "Ideally have the fan directing airflow towards your body and not your face, as this can be irritating when trying to sleep."

The best cooling mattress deals ahead of Memorial Day

2. Nectar Premier Copper mattress: From $1,499 $999 at Nectar

A 40% off Nectar mattress deal is here to stay and brings a queen-size down to $1,249. Our Nectar Premier Copper mattress review loved this cooling bed's motion isolation for bed-sharing couples, while it's heat-dissipating Phase Change Material did a good job of wicking away sweat and body heat. Don't forget, Nectar also offer a very generous 365 night sleep trial.