I tracked my sleep and found the one habit that always increases my sleep score
I get excellent sleep almost every night thanks to this easy schedule
Since I’ve started tracking my sleep, I’m surprised at what improves my sleep score and what decreases it.
I use the Galaxy Smart Ring, so my sleep score, which takes into account the duration of my sleep, when I go to sleep and wake up, my heart rate, blood oxygen levels and more, indicates how rested I should feel out of 100 based on the quality of the sleep I got.
As a Sleep Features Editor, I’m aware of the tips and tricks to optimize sleep, and I’ve personally tried many sleepmaxxing methods from mouth taping to creating the ultimate nighttime routine.
However, one simple step consistently improves my score, and that’s going to sleep and waking up at the same time every day.
A consistent sleep schedule has recently been proven to be even more beneficial to our health than the duration of our sleep. So, I’m diving into the research to find out more, including how sleep regularity improves the rest you get and what the best bedtime for you is so you can start enjoying quality rest, night after night.
My sleep schedule
I consistently manage to get a sleep score in the 90s, my best score so far being 99. However, I don’t actively ‘try’ to get these scores by improving every aspect of my sleep hygiene. Instead, my regular sleep schedule is to thank.
I tend to start winding down for bed at 10.30pm, and start trying to sleep at 11.30pm. Then, during the week I wake up at 7-7.30am. This wake up time does shift slightly at the weekend, to around 8-8.30am.
I’ve noticed that even if I push my bedtime to 12am and wake up at 7.30am, still getting a solid 7 and a half hours, my sleep score decreases. The more days I spend falling asleep and waking up at my regular times, the more efficient my sleep becomes. But why is this?
How a consistent sleep schedule improves your sleep quality
The study released last year reported that higher sleep regularity was associated with a 20%-48% lower risk of all-cause mortality, indicating a positive correlation between physical health and a consistent sleep schedule. Here’s how it can also improve the quality of sleep you get.
Regulates your circadian rhythm
Our energy levels and hormone cycles are controlled by our internal body clock. This is called our circadian rhythm and it helps our bodies understand what time of day we should be sleeping and awake.
By going to sleep and waking up at the same time everyday, you will help regulate your circadian rhythm, which means regulating the release of melatonin (the sleep hormone) in the evenings when you’re ready for bed, and cortisol in the mornings when you need to wake up and feel energized.
Increases the likelihood of sleeping through
By keeping your schedule consistent, your energy levels will be regulated, meaning you’re likely to sleep through the night and enjoy restorative, deep sleep rather than increasing your time in light sleep and experiencing frequent nighttime waking.
When hormones and your body clock are working efficiently, you’re less likely to experience nighttime disturbances and sleep disruptions, resulting in higher quality sleep.
Helps you get enough sleep
A study found that consistent sleep-wake times resulted in shorter sleep onset latency. This means that it helps you fall asleep faster, which means you’re more likely to get 7-9 hours of sleep, rather than staring at the ceiling before drifting off.
A set bedtime also reduces the likelihood of accidentally staying up too late so you can prioritize getting the amount of sleep you need to feel well-rested.
What’s the best bedtime?
Everyone has different chronotypes, which refer to when we naturally feel sleep and energized throughout the day. The two most common are night owls and early birds.
While you can alter your sleep schedule, it’s worth staying as close to your natural chronotype as possible, while still ensuring you get 7-9 hours of sleep.
For example, if you’re a night owl and are naturally more productive in the evening, then sticking to a 1am bedtime is fine, as long as you set your wake up time at least 7 hours after this and stay consistent.
When setting your own sleep schedule, think about when you start to feel sleepy in the evening, paying attention to your energy levels.
There has been some research that shows a bedtime between 10pm and 11pm reduces the risk of heart disease and improves health in other ways, but if you’re lying awake for hours after your ‘bedtime’ then it’s not going to be beneficial for you.
Lauren is an experienced writer and editor in the health and lifestyle industry and has led many campaigns and projects that deliver news, advice, and research on all things sleep. As the Sleep Features Editor for Tom’s Guide, Lauren writes, commissions and edits sleep and mattress content, from in-depth how-tos in sleep and mattress health to interviews with doctors and neuroscientists on the latest news in sleep. Lauren regularly tests new sleep tech and accessories to evaluate their effectiveness for getting good quality sleep and easing specific sleep struggles like nighttime anxiety. Alongside this, Lauren reports on the best mattress brands out there, like Helix, Saatva, and DreamCloud, helping readers find the right mattress for them and the best deals on them.
