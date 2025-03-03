Since I’ve started tracking my sleep, I’m surprised at what improves my sleep score and what decreases it.

I use the Galaxy Smart Ring, so my sleep score, which takes into account the duration of my sleep, when I go to sleep and wake up, my heart rate, blood oxygen levels and more, indicates how rested I should feel out of 100 based on the quality of the sleep I got.

As a Sleep Features Editor, I’m aware of the tips and tricks to optimize sleep, and I’ve personally tried many sleepmaxxing methods from mouth taping to creating the ultimate nighttime routine.

However, one simple step consistently improves my score, and that’s going to sleep and waking up at the same time every day.

A consistent sleep schedule has recently been proven to be even more beneficial to our health than the duration of our sleep. So, I’m diving into the research to find out more, including how sleep regularity improves the rest you get and what the best bedtime for you is so you can start enjoying quality rest, night after night.

My sleep schedule

I consistently manage to get a sleep score in the 90s, my best score so far being 99. However, I don’t actively ‘try’ to get these scores by improving every aspect of my sleep hygiene. Instead, my regular sleep schedule is to thank.

I tend to start winding down for bed at 10.30pm, and start trying to sleep at 11.30pm. Then, during the week I wake up at 7-7.30am. This wake up time does shift slightly at the weekend, to around 8-8.30am.

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

I’ve noticed that even if I push my bedtime to 12am and wake up at 7.30am, still getting a solid 7 and a half hours, my sleep score decreases. The more days I spend falling asleep and waking up at my regular times, the more efficient my sleep becomes. But why is this?

How a consistent sleep schedule improves your sleep quality

The study released last year reported that higher sleep regularity was associated with a 20%-48% lower risk of all-cause mortality, indicating a positive correlation between physical health and a consistent sleep schedule. Here’s how it can also improve the quality of sleep you get.

Regulates your circadian rhythm

Our energy levels and hormone cycles are controlled by our internal body clock. This is called our circadian rhythm and it helps our bodies understand what time of day we should be sleeping and awake.

By going to sleep and waking up at the same time everyday, you will help regulate your circadian rhythm, which means regulating the release of melatonin (the sleep hormone) in the evenings when you’re ready for bed, and cortisol in the mornings when you need to wake up and feel energized.

Increases the likelihood of sleeping through

(Image credit: Getty Images)

By keeping your schedule consistent, your energy levels will be regulated, meaning you’re likely to sleep through the night and enjoy restorative, deep sleep rather than increasing your time in light sleep and experiencing frequent nighttime waking.

When hormones and your body clock are working efficiently, you’re less likely to experience nighttime disturbances and sleep disruptions, resulting in higher quality sleep.

Helps you get enough sleep

A study found that consistent sleep-wake times resulted in shorter sleep onset latency. This means that it helps you fall asleep faster, which means you’re more likely to get 7-9 hours of sleep, rather than staring at the ceiling before drifting off.

A set bedtime also reduces the likelihood of accidentally staying up too late so you can prioritize getting the amount of sleep you need to feel well-rested.

What’s the best bedtime?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Everyone has different chronotypes, which refer to when we naturally feel sleep and energized throughout the day. The two most common are night owls and early birds.

While you can alter your sleep schedule, it’s worth staying as close to your natural chronotype as possible, while still ensuring you get 7-9 hours of sleep.

For example, if you’re a night owl and are naturally more productive in the evening, then sticking to a 1am bedtime is fine, as long as you set your wake up time at least 7 hours after this and stay consistent.



When setting your own sleep schedule, think about when you start to feel sleepy in the evening, paying attention to your energy levels.