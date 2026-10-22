We named the Nike Pegasus 42 the best value running shoe on the market, and it's 42% off right now — plus 15 more of our favorite Nike running shoe deals

It's a great day to buy a new pair of running shoes — even if your wallet is feeling the pinch. Don't hang around, the best value running shoes we've tested just got a big price cut!

The Nike Pegasus 42 are on sale from $82 at Nike. These were already excellent value at full price, and with 42% off (a fitting discount for the 42nd version of the shoe) they're an absolute steal. They're versatile, smooth and great for both beginners and experienced runners alike.

Note: prices vary depending on the size and color you choose. To find the best deals, check out any different color options available in your size. For more, see our Nike promo codes.

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Nike Victori One Slides (Men's): was $37 now $27 at NIKE These Nike slides are perfect for staying comfy when you're relaxing indoors or out. Right now, you can get a pair for as little as $27, which is a steal. Read more Read less ▼

Nike Uplift Sc Shoes (Women's): was $70 now $49 at Amazon These casual Nike sneakers have a super-soft textile upper and plush foam cushioning that'll support your feet through their toughest journeys. They're well-loved by Amazon shoppers, too, earning a 4.5-star rating based on over 500 reviews. Read more Read less ▼

Save 39% Nike Downshifter 14 (Men's): was $80 now $49 at NIKE The Nike Downshifter 14 are some of the cheapest Nike running shoes around — and this is a popular deal with only a few sizes left in stock! These road running shoes have a lightweight and breathable mesh upper, improved support thanks to their internal fit band and a soft foam midsole. Read more Read less ▼

Nike Flex Train Workout Shoes (Men's): was $80 now $59 at Amazon Great for a variety of workouts, the Nike Flex Train are a steal with prices starting from $59. These are designed to be extra lightweight and flexible, with comfortable cushioning along the entire midsole. They also look pretty excellent. Read more Read less ▼

Nike Flex Control 4 (Men's): was $70 now $59 at NIKE The Nike Flex Control 4 can now be yours for just $59. These budget-friendly sneakers are designed for workouts, with flexible soles and a midfoot strap to keep them securely on your feet. Read more Read less ▼

Nike Court Shot Herrenschuh Sneakers (Men's): was $80 now $63 at Amazon The Nike Court Shot Herrenschuh have a super sleek look and are perfect for elevated outfits that still look cool and casual. They have a synthetic leather upper and padded collar for a super comfortable feel. Read more Read less ▼

Nike Run Swift 3 (Women's): was $85 now $65 at Amazon Save on the nifty Swift 3 road running shoes, which feature a durable, comfortable design and soft foam cushioning to give you plenty of support. Breathable mesh keeps air moving through with every stride, and the grippy grooves on the outsole combine flexibility with sure-footed security. Read more Read less ▼

Nike Air Max Excee Shoes (Men's): was $100 now $70 at Amazon A comfortable and reliable shoe, the Nike Air Max Excee is now on sale for $70. The style puts a modern twist on the original Air Max shoes, with patches of contrasting textures across the upper. Read more Read less ▼

Nike Pegasus 41 Running Shoes (Women's): was $140 now $106 at Amazon The ReactX midsole and higher stack on the Pegasus 41 give it a softer ride than its predecessors, but it’s not so squishy underfoot as to be unstable in any way. It’s a balanced midsole that is comfortable for easy and long runs, but has a little bounce to it when you want to up the pace. Read our full Nike Pegasus 41 review here to find out more. Read more Read less ▼