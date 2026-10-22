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We named the Nike Pegasus 42 the best value running shoe on the market, and it's 42% off right now — plus 15 more of our favorite Nike running shoe deals

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Nike's best running shoes are dropping in price

Nike Pegasus 42 running shoes
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It's a great day to buy a new pair of running shoes — even if your wallet is feeling the pinch. Don't hang around, the best value running shoes we've tested just got a big price cut!

The Nike Pegasus 42 are on sale from $82 at Nike. These were already excellent value at full price, and with 42% off (a fitting discount for the 42nd version of the shoe) they're an absolute steal. They're versatile, smooth and great for both beginners and experienced runners alike.

Note: prices vary depending on the size and color you choose. To find the best deals, check out any different color options available in your size. For more, see our Nike promo codes.

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Nike Air Monarch IV Training/Workout Shoes (Men's): was $85 now $59 at Amazon

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Nike Pegasus 42 (Men's)
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Earning a 3.5-star rating in our Nike Pegasus 42 review, we currently rank this as one of the best running shoes you can buy in terms of value. Compared to the Pegasus 41 (which was already great,) the 42 feels even smoother and more energetic underfoot. It's a great shoe for just about anybody.

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Nike Pegasus 41 Running Shoes (Women's)
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Nike Alphafly 3 (Women's): was $295 now $221 at NIKE

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Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

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