We named the Nike Pegasus 42 the best value running shoe on the market, and it's 42% off right now — plus 15 more of our favorite Nike running shoe deals
Nike's best running shoes are dropping in price
It's a great day to buy a new pair of running shoes — even if your wallet is feeling the pinch. Don't hang around, the best value running shoes we've tested just got a big price cut!
The Nike Pegasus 42 are on sale from $82 at Nike. These were already excellent value at full price, and with 42% off (a fitting discount for the 42nd version of the shoe) they're an absolute steal. They're versatile, smooth and great for both beginners and experienced runners alike.
Note: prices vary depending on the size and color you choose. To find the best deals, check out any different color options available in your size. For more, see our Nike promo codes.
Quick Links
- shop Nike deals at Amazon
- Nike Victori One Slides (Men's): was $37 now from $27
- Nike Uplift Sc Shoes (Women's): was $70 now from $49
- Nike Downshifter 14 (Men's): was $80 now from $49
- Nike Flex Train Workout Shoes (Men's): was $80 now from $59
- Nike Pegasus 42 (Men's): was $145 now from $82
Nike Zoom Fly 6 (Men's): was $190 now from $143
- Nike Alphafly 3 (Women's): was $295 now from $221
Nike Footwear Deals
These Nike slides are perfect for staying comfy when you're relaxing indoors or out. Right now, you can get a pair for as little as $27, which is a steal.
Read moreRead less▼
These casual Nike sneakers have a super-soft textile upper and plush foam cushioning that'll support your feet through their toughest journeys. They're well-loved by Amazon shoppers, too, earning a 4.5-star rating based on over 500 reviews.
Read moreRead less▼
The Nike Downshifter 14 are some of the cheapest Nike running shoes around — and this is a popular deal with only a few sizes left in stock! These road running shoes have a lightweight and breathable mesh upper, improved support thanks to their internal fit band and a soft foam midsole.
Read moreRead less▼
These Nike road runners are on sale starting from just $52, which is a steal. They're packed with cushioning, have a breathable mesh upper and a flexible outsole.
Read moreRead less▼
Great for a variety of workouts, the Nike Flex Train are a steal with prices starting from $59. These are designed to be extra lightweight and flexible, with comfortable cushioning along the entire midsole. They also look pretty excellent.
Read moreRead less▼
The Nike Flex Control 4 can now be yours for just $59. These budget-friendly sneakers are designed for workouts, with flexible soles and a midfoot strap to keep them securely on your feet.
Read moreRead less▼
Enhance your training sessions in the gym with the Nike Air Monarch IV. They're durable, lightweight and supportive — and beloved by shoppers on Amazon, with one reviewer writing "Great comfort, cushioning, long-wearing and a great value."
Read moreRead less▼
The Nike Court Shot Herrenschuh have a super sleek look and are perfect for elevated outfits that still look cool and casual. They have a synthetic leather upper and padded collar for a super comfortable feel.
Read moreRead less▼
Save on the nifty Swift 3 road running shoes, which feature a durable, comfortable design and soft foam cushioning to give you plenty of support. Breathable mesh keeps air moving through with every stride, and the grippy grooves on the outsole combine flexibility with sure-footed security.
Read moreRead less▼
A comfortable and reliable shoe, the Nike Air Max Excee is now on sale for $70. The style puts a modern twist on the original Air Max shoes, with patches of contrasting textures across the upper.
Read moreRead less▼
Earning a 3.5-star rating in our Nike Pegasus 42 review, we currently rank this as one of the best running shoes you can buy in terms of value. Compared to the Pegasus 41 (which was already great,) the 42 feels even smoother and more energetic underfoot. It's a great shoe for just about anybody.
Read moreRead less▼
The ReactX midsole and higher stack on the Pegasus 41 give it a softer ride than its predecessors, but it’s not so squishy underfoot as to be unstable in any way. It’s a balanced midsole that is comfortable for easy and long runs, but has a little bounce to it when you want to up the pace. Read our full Nike Pegasus 41 review here to find out more.
Read moreRead less▼
The Nike Structure Plus is a stability running shoe that provides a lot of support as well as comfort. Our tester enjoyed racking up the miles in this shoe, which is bouncier than most traditional stability shoes thanks to the ZoomX foam in its midsole.
Read moreRead less▼
The Nike Zoom Fly 6 is a ‘super-trainer’, which is a type of shoe that uses some of the tech from the best carbon plate running shoes in a sneaker that’s cheaper and more suitable for daily training, rather than just being good for race day.
Read moreRead less▼
You can currently save 25% on the Nike Alphafly 3, which we rank as one of the best carbon plate running shoes. These are an awesome pick for runners looking to set fast times thanks to their lightweight, propulsive design.
Read moreRead less▼
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.