I test running shoes and three great sneakers have been reduced to under $100 in the early Black Friday sales
Save on top shoes from Nike, Brooks and Puma
Just like everything else, running shoes have been getting more and more expensive in recent years, and that means the only way to get a quality shoe for less than $100 is generally to shop during sales.
Fortunately for those in need of new sneakers, the biggest sales period of the year is just kicking off, and I’ve been hunting for early Black Friday deals on excellent running shoes I’ve tested and rate highly.
I didn’t just want good deals; I wanted great ones that brought the price of top-quality shoes under $100, and I’ve managed to find three that fit the bill.
For me, the standout deal is the Nike Zoom Fly 6 reduced to $99 in the Nike sale, but really, all three discounts are worth looking at if you need new running shoes.
Quick links
- Nike Zoom Fly 6: was $180 now $99 @ Nike
- Puma Velocity Nitro 4: was $140 now $99 @ Amazon
- Brooks Glycerin 22: was $165 now $99 @ Amazon
Running shoe deals
The Nike Zoom Fly 6 is one of the most underrated shoes on the market, in my opinion, because it's incredibly versatile. It's a plated trainer I enjoyed every kind of run in, from easy plods to mile reps on the track. One color of the women's shoe is just $99 right now, with varying discounts available on other colors.
The Velocity Nitro 4 is a very good value at its full price of $140, so the fact that multiple colors of the shoe are under $100 on Amazon right now is certainly enticing. I love the Velocity Nitro as a simple, comfortable daily trainer with a great outsole for runs in wet weather. I recently tested the Velocity Nitro 5 and didn't find it a notable upgrade, so I'd jump on this deal on the Velocity Nitro 4 instead.
The Glycerin 22 is an ultra comfortable, durable, cushioned running shoe ideal for beginners looking for a first sneaker or experienced runners who need a daily trainer for racking up big mileage. A few colors and sizes are under $100 on Amazon right now, a $66 saving off the full price.
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Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 and became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 25min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
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