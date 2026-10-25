I test running shoes and three great sneakers have been reduced to under $100 in the early Black Friday sales

Just like everything else, running shoes have been getting more and more expensive in recent years, and that means the only way to get a quality shoe for less than $100 is generally to shop during sales.

Fortunately for those in need of new sneakers, the biggest sales period of the year is just kicking off, and I’ve been hunting for early Black Friday deals on excellent running shoes I’ve tested and rate highly.

I didn’t just want good deals; I wanted great ones that brought the price of top-quality shoes under $100, and I’ve managed to find three that fit the bill.

For me, the standout deal is the Nike Zoom Fly 6 reduced to $99 in the Nike sale, but really, all three discounts are worth looking at if you need new running shoes.

Running shoe deals

Nike Zoom Fly 6: was $180 now $99 at NIKE The Nike Zoom Fly 6 is one of the most underrated shoes on the market, in my opinion, because it's incredibly versatile. It's a plated trainer I enjoyed every kind of run in, from easy plods to mile reps on the track. One color of the women's shoe is just $99 right now, with varying discounts available on other colors.

Puma Velocity Nitro 4: was $140 now $99 at Amazon The Velocity Nitro 4 is a very good value at its full price of $140, so the fact that multiple colors of the shoe are under $100 on Amazon right now is certainly enticing. I love the Velocity Nitro as a simple, comfortable daily trainer with a great outsole for runs in wet weather. I recently tested the Velocity Nitro 5 and didn't find it a notable upgrade, so I'd jump on this deal on the Velocity Nitro 4 instead.

Brooks Glycerin 22: was $165 now $99 at Amazon The Glycerin 22 is an ultra comfortable, durable, cushioned running shoe ideal for beginners looking for a first sneaker or experienced runners who need a daily trainer for racking up big mileage. A few colors and sizes are under $100 on Amazon right now, a $66 saving off the full price.

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