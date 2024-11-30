Who should buy the Saatva Classic mattress in Black Friday sales? Plus 3 people who shouldn’t

The Saatva Classic is a handcrafted luxury hybrid mattress that will allow you to experience five-star hotel luxury in your own home. And today’s black Friday sale means you can save $400 on the Saatva Classic at Saatva, bringing a queen down to just $1,695 (was $2,095).

The Saatva Classic is this year's best mattress for sleepers looking for a bed that will deliver excellent lumbar support whilst still providing full body pressure relief. This mattress comes in two heights and three firmness levels, so it can be customized to suit all body types and sleeping positions.

The Black Friday mattress sales make this a great time to invest in a new Saatva Classic mattress, and the deal extends into the Cyber Monday mattress sales, too. As well as saving $400 off all sizes of this mattress with our exclusive sales link, you’ll also enjoy some premium benefits including a 365-night sleep trial, a lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery. But is this mattress for you? We explore who should buy the Saatva Classic this Black Friday and who should consider a different bed altogether.

Saatva Classic Mattress: from $1,395 $995 at Saatva Thanks to our exclusive Saatva Black Friday deal you can get $400 off all Saatva mattresses over $1,000. That means that all sizes of the Saatva Classic will have a $400 discount. Right now you can buy a queen Saatva Classic for just $1,695 down from $2,095. This is an incredible price for such a quality mattress and this mattress comes with some epic perks including a 365-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free White Glove Delivery.

What is the Saatva Classic mattress

(Image credit: Saatva)

The Saatva Classic is a luxury hybrid innerspring mattress that combines a dual -layer of coils with premium form and a plush Euro pillow top to suit any sleeping style. This mattress is available in three firmness levels (Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm) and has been designed to offer excellent support and pressure relief.

It's made from 5 layers of high-quality materials, starting with a 3" euro pillow top for incredible pressure relief. Following this is a high-density memory foam lumbar crown that provides extra back support and individually wrapped coils for a responsive surface, followed by a base coil unit for maximum durability.

In our hands-on Saatva Classic mattress review, our tester found that it was one of the best mattresses for back pain due to its superior lumbar support. This mattress also excels when it comes to edge support so good news for sleepers who like to make use of the whole mattress surface. This mattress isn’t specifically a cooling mattress but it does regulate temperature well keeping hot sleepers cool.

Who should buy the Saatva Classic mattress?

The Saatva Classic has been designed to suit all sleep styles and preferences. But there's certain types of sleepers that'll benefit even more from investing in Saatva's bestselling mattress. Here’s who.

Back sleepers

The Saatva Classic’s hybrid design makes it particularly well suited for back sleepers. This mattress brings together a dual-coil system with memory foam and a Euro pillow top, creating the ideal balance of support and comfort.

The lumbar zone technology provides enhanced support in the middle third of this mattress which can help to maintain proper spinal alignment. Back sleepers should opt for the luxury firm tension (rated at between 5-7 out of 10 on the firmness scale) which offers just the right amount of give whilst preventing excessive sinkage which keeps the spine naturally aligned throughout the night. However, heavier back sleepers should opt for the firm option for more support.

During our testing our lead tester used a 56lb weight on each side of the mattress to test how much it sank, the result was a 1.8” sinkage which is proof that the Saatva Classic keeps you on top of the mattress for healthy spinal alignment. One of our testing panel also reported how usually she doesn't sleep on her back because of the curvature of her spine. But when she tested the Saatva Classic, the support it provided meant she was comfortable for the first time sleeping on her back.

(Image credit: Future)

Hot sleepers

Whilst this isn’t officially one of the best cooling mattresses this bed does do a good job of regulating temperatures. During testing our lead tester who overheats regularly found that she slept comfortably all night with this mattress.

The dual-coil design promotes exceptional airflow throughout the bed so the heat doesn’t get trapped within fibres of the mattress. The Euro pillow top is also designed with breathable materials which can help dissipate body heat, making it an excellent choice for those who tend to sleep warm or live in warmer climates.

Couples with different sleep preferences

For couples who share a bed but not the same sleep preference then the Saatva Classic is a great choice, thanks to its suitability for many different types of sleepers. It can also help stop a disturbed night’s sleep from a restless partner.

This is down to it’s exceptional performance when it comes to isolating motion thanks to the individually wrapped coils. Our tests included placing a wine glass on the surface of the mattress and then dropping a 10lb weight from different heights to simulate the same pressure the mattress would go under if someone was moving around at night or getting in and out of bed.

When the weight was dropped 25” away the glass didn’t move, it was only when it was dropped from a 4” distance that the glass toppled but we would expect that. This mattress also offers strong edge support, allowing both partners to utilize the entire surface area without feeling like they might roll off.

(Image credit: Future)

Who should avoid the Saatva Classic mattress?

Whilst we highly rate the Saatva Classic mattress, and it’s one of the best hybrid mattresses on the market, that doesn’t mean it’s perfect for every sleeper. Based on our rigorous testing and research, here’s who shouldn’t buy the Saatva Classic this cyber weekend.

Heavier sleepers

The Saatva Classic does suit a wide range of sleeping types and positions but if you’re a couple and weigh over 600lbs, you may find that the Classic doesn’t adequately support your weight.

However, that doesn’t mean you have to give up on your Saatva dream. The Saatva HD is a luxury hybrid designed for sleepers up to 500lbs, with a combined weight capacity of 1,000lbs, making it into our guide to the best mattresses for heavy people.

This luxurious mattress offers plenty of pressure relief and support and will leave you sleeping on top of your mattress rather than sinking in thanks to the 5-zone latex layer for targeted support and enhanced lumbar support. You can read more about what we think of the Saatva HD here.

Budget concious sleepers

With it’s luxury materials and white glove delivery, the Saatva Classic comes at a premium price point, which may not suit all budgets. Whilst we believe the quality justifies the cost, those looking for a more affordable option may want to consider the DreamCloud hybrid instead.

The DreamCloud hybrid offers a similar level of pressure relief and durable support. In our DreamCloud mattress review, our tester found this medium-firm bed did a great job of relieving aches and pains. They also found that it regulated temperature well which is good news for hot sleepers.

The only reason it didn’t get full marks was that there was a slight amount of motion transfer. DreamCloud have a permanent up to 50% off sale so a queen DreamCloud Hybrid costs just $665 (was MSRP $1,613) and you get equally as good perks including a 365-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and standard, free delivery.

(Image credit: DreamCloud)

Sleepers who want sink in softness

Even if you choose the Plush-soft configuration, the Saatva Classic does have some level of firm feel due to its hybrid construction and coil support system. Sleepers who prefer an ultra-plush, sink-in feeling mattress may find it a little too hard.

For those seeking cloud-like softness, the Puffy Royal is a great choice. This hybrid mattress uses softer foam for contouring and deep pressure relief alongside 5-targetted zones for custom support.

You can get up to $1,350 off the Puffy Royal right now bringing the cost of a queen down to just $2,299 (was $3,649) and that includes two free memory foam pillows. You also get perks including a 101-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping.

Is Black Friday a good time to buy a Saatva Classic mattress?

Yes, Black Friday is the perfect time to treat yourself to a new Saatva Classic.

Saatva mattress sales don't run throughout the year, instead reserving it’s bigger discounts for the major sales holidays like Black Friday. During these events we are used to seeing between $200-$350 off Saatva mattresses. However, thanks to an exclusive deal, Tom's Guide readers can get $400 off all Saatva mattresses over $1,000, that means that whatever size Classic you’ve got your eye on, it’s going to be $400 cheaper.

You won't get a better price on the Saatva Classic this year so don't hang around as we don't think Saatva will expand this sale for much longer. And even though you’re getting that big discount you’ll still get the perks including a 365-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery.