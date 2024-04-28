What is the Beautyrest Harmony mattress and should you buy it in Memorial Day sales?

The Beautyrest Harmony is the most affordable coil and foam mattress in the sleep brand's growing range. It's a great step into the world of hybrid beds, and a good choice for eco-friendly shoppers as the surface of each Harmony mattress is constructed from 30 to 50 plastic bottles that would otherwise have ended up in the ocean. the Harmony comes in six different 'feels', including optional pillow-top upgrades, so there's an option to suit most sleepers here.

Beautyrest makes some of this year's best mattresses for sleepers seeking a balance of pressure relief and deep comfort, but is the Harmony mattress worth the money? It's certainly cheap, with a queen Beautyrest Harmony mattress priced $699 even when not on sale, placing it firmly in the affordable mattress bracket.

Here we’re taking a closer look at the construction of the Beautyrest Harmony mattress, what type of sleepers it will and won't suit, and whether it's worth looking out for in the forthcoming Memorial Day mattress sales. Here's what you need to know about this popular boxed bed...

The Beautyrest Harmony mattress: Overview

Pros Six different firmness levels

Free old mattress removal

Budget price – just $699 for a queen Cons Extra Firm and Plush Pillow Top not available in 13-inch tall model

Extra cooling layer only available with Exceptional Cypress Bay model

The Beautyrest Harmony mattress comes in two versions: the Premier Beachfront Bay and the Exceptional Cypress Bay models. The difference between the two is the latter features an extra InfiniCool layer that helps hot sleepers stay cool at night, as well as being an extra 1.75 inches taller. The Exceptional Cypress Bay Model is also available in extra firm and plush pillow top models.

Each mattress uses plastic bottles diverted from the ocean to create the sleep surface. Depending on the size of the mattress, between 30 and 50 plastic bottles are cleaned from the ocean and used to help construct the Beautyrest Harmony. While that is commendable, the bed still needs to be comfortable.

(Image credit: Beautyrest)

On that front, the Precision Support System within the mattress is a series of pocket coils that helps to provide support catering to the needs of various sleep positions. Firm mattresses are better suited for the stomach sleepers of the world, while medium to plush mattresses are for the side and back sleeper variety.

Considering you can get a queen sized mattress for $699, the Beautyrest Harmony is a good deal for someone looking to give this environmentally conscious concept a try. Speaking of trials, you also get a 100-night trial plus free white glove delivery – Beautyrest will install your new mattress and remove your old one. The Harmony is covered by a 10-year warranty, which is standard among the best mattresses in a box for all sleepers.

The Beautyrest Harmony mattress: Price & trial

Like many others across the industry, the Beautyrest Harmony mattress adheres to the standard 100-night trial. Although the trial is of an average length for boxed beds, the white glove delivery is above and beyond and typical of what we normally see offered with top-rated luxury mattresses.

Along with the delivery of your Beautyrest Harmony, they will also set up your new mattress for you and also remove your old one. While a few others offer this type of service, it is usually for an extra fee. Here it comes for free which is fantastic for a mattress of this price. One of the only other affordable brands to offer this is Cocoon by Sealy, which makes the Cocoon Chill Hybrid ($899 for a queen + $179 of free cooling bedding at Cocoon), one of this year's best hybrid mattresses for hot sleepers on a budget.

As previously mentioned, the price for the mattresses is more budget friendly. At the time of this writing, you can get a queen size mattress for $699, where as other mattress brands a queen sized mattress would also begin to breach $1,000.

Here are the current prices for the Beautyrest Harmony:

Twin MSRP – $599

Twin XL MSRP – $629

Full MSRP – $679

Queen MSRP – $699

King MSRP – $1,049

Cal king MSRP – $1,049

Beautyrest Harmony mattress: Design & materials

Top layer created from recycled ocean plastic

Pocket coils to help eliminate motion transfer

Available six different feels, with pillow-top upgrades

The main selling point of the Beautyrest Harmony mattress is the practice used to help create it. Depending on the size, 30 to 50 plastic bottles collected from the ocean are used to create the soft-touch sleep surface. Below that you'll find a layer of Beautyrest's Aircool memory foam, designed to provide comfort and to contour your body during sleep. The memory foam is also CertiPUR-US certified free of formaldehyde, flame retardants, prohibited phthalates and heavy metals.

(Image credit: Beautyrest)

Next is a layer of pocket coils for support and to help reduce motion transfer. Depending on the type of sleeper you are – stomach sleepers should choose a more firm mattress while more plush mattresses are better for back and side sleepers – there are several comfort options available for the Beautyrest Harmony mattress.

The Premier Beachfront Bay is a 13-inch tall model, while the Exceptional Cypress Bay model is 14.75 tall. Extra firm and extra plush options aren’t available for the shorter Premier Beachfront Bay model.

Beautyrest Harmony Mattress: Support & comfort

Six firmness options, from plush to extra firm

Moisture-wicking cover helps keep you dry

Memory foam contours the body to reduce pressure points

While both mattresses have a breathable, moisture-wicking fabric the Exceptional Cypress Bay model takes it a step further with InfiniCool surface fibers which help to keep you cool and comfortable throughout the night. If you are a hot-sleeper, it is recommended going with the taller Exceptional Cypress Bay for the added cooling layer.

The CertiPUR-US certified memory foam contours to your body helping to alleviate pressure points for a more comfortable and restful night sleep. Whether you prefer to drift off on your back, stomach, or side, the combination of memory foam followed by the pocket coils provide the comfort and support to help keep you comfortable, and wake up without aches and pains.

Should you buy the Beautyrest Harmony mattress?

(Image credit: Beautyrest)

Buy the Beautyrest Harmony mattress if...

✅ You’re on a budget: You can get a queen mattress for under $800, which is a great price for similar mattresses in the home delivery space.

✅ You want a sustainably made mattress: We can all agree that plastic in the ocean is not ideal. This mattress is helping to turn that awful waste into a comfortable sleeping solution.

✅ You want a no-fuss full delivery service: Not only will Beautyrest deliver and will set up the mattress in your, but they will also take away your old mattress.

Don't buy the Beautyrest Harmony mattress if...

❌ You want an all foam mattress: A mix of foam and pocket coils isn’t for everyone. Some people prefer the more contouring and deep, sink-in feeling of an all-foam mattress. See our best memory foam mattress guide if so.

❌ You want a cotton topper: The idea of sleeping on recycled plastic might not be enticing for some people. There are other mattresses out there that use organic cotton as the top layer that may be more in-line with your comfort level.

❌ You want minimum motion transfer: The lack of foam layers in the Beautyrest Harmony mattress makes us skeptical that motion transfer is reduced to a significant enough degree.

The bottom line

The Beautyrest Harmony mattress could be a great choice for someone who prides themselves on using environmentally conscious products while also being economical. Getting a queen mattress for under $700 is a great deal. And given the 100-day trial and free delivery and white-glove setup, you can decide for yourself if this is the right mattress for you without any consequences.

The Beautyrest Harmony mattress: Alternatives

