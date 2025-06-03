What is the DreamCloud Classic Memory Foam Mattress and should you buy it?

The entry-level DreamCloud Classic Memory Foam Mattress is a variation of the flagship DreamCloud Classic Hybrid. Unusually, the DreamCloud Memory Foam is the pricier option of the two. The best hybrid mattresses tend to cost more than their all-foam counterparts due to the inclusion of steel coils, but that's not the case here.

The construction isn't much different from the DreamCloud Classic Hybrid, which is the second highest-rated option in our best mattress of the year guide. The DreamCloud Classic Memory Foam merely swaps the coils for a core of high-density foam, resulting in a less responsive surface.

Thinking of buying the DreamCloud Classic Memory Foam Mattress? Here's what to expect in terms of cost, design, and overall comfort. While you'll be spending more compared to the DreamCloud Classic Hybrid, you'll still be able to save thanks to regular mattress sales.

DreamCloud Classic Memory Foam Mattress: Overview

Pros Welcoming plush quilted top

Great for bed-sharing

Brand-new cooling cover

Industry-best trial and warranty Cons Costs more than the hybrid DreamCloud

Hot sleepers may not find it cooling enough

No side handles

The DreamCloud Classic Memory Foam is a 12" mattress rated a 6.5 out of 10 on the brand's firmness scale. With its balanced bed feel, quilted top, and therapeutic memory foam comfort layer, we think it'll best suit side and back sleepers who crave loads of pressure relief for sensitive joints.

As an all-foam mattress, the motion isolation here should be excellent — we already rated it highly in our DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress review. Trading the springs for a foam foundation will result in less airflow, even with a newly designed cooling cover woven with polyethylene fibers.

The DreamCloud Classic Memory Foam Mattress costs $100 to $200 more than its hybrid sibling in all sizes but twin. A queen-size is regularly on sale for $799, which is still within mid-range. It comes with a 365-night trial and a forever warranty.

DreamCloud Classic Memory Foam Mattress: Price & trial

Regularly on sale for up to 60% off, bringing a queen-size to $799

Costs $100 to $200 more than the DreamCloud Classic Hybrid

However, a twin-size is only $299 ($100 less than the hybrid)

DreamCloud never sells its mattresses at the suggested retail price thanks to an evergreen DreamCloud mattress sale that cuts as much as 60% off.

The DreamCloud Classic Memory Foam Mattress has a starting sale price of $299 for a twin, which is actually $100 less than the DreamCloud Classic Hybrid in the same size. However, for the remaining sizes, the DreamCloud Classic Memory Foam costs up to $200 more than the hybrid version.

Here are the current sale prices for the DreamCloud Classic Memory Foam Mattress, along with the price differential versus the DreamCloud Classic Hybrid:

DreamCloud Classic Memory Foam Twin: $299 (-$100)

(-$100) DreamCloud Classic Memory Foam Twin XL: $649 (+$100)

(+$100) DreamCloud Classic Memory Foam Full: $699 (+$120)

(+$120) DreamCloud Classic Memory Foam Queen: $799 (+$150)

(+$150) DreamCloud Classic Memory Foam King: $999 (+$150)

(+$150) DreamCloud Classic Memory Foam Cal King: $999 (+$150)

(+$150) DreamCloud Classic Memory Foam Split King: $1,298 (+$200)

As always, DreamCloud includes a 365-night sleep trial, a lifetime mattress warranty. and free shipping and returns.

DreamCloud Classic Memory Foam Mattress (queen): $799 at DreamCloud

This updated version of the DreamCloud memory foam mattress costs about $150 more than the sale price of its predecessor, but the Classic sports a sleeker design (at the expense of side carry handles) with a new cooling cover to help soothe you to sleep. This discount has held steady at DreamCloud for quite a while, save a smattering of surprise flash sales that saw prices drop even lower.

DreamCloud Classic Memory Foam Mattress: Design & materials

A 12" mattress with three foam layers plus top and bottom covers

No more cashmere-blend — there's a cooling polyethylene cover

Now includes a fiberglass-free flame barrier in the bottom cover

(Image credit: DreamCloud)

Every DreamCloud mattress has undergone a slight makeover, including the DreamCloud Classic Memory Foam. It maintains its 12" profile but now consists of fewer layers, a new top cover, and a sleeker exterior.

The cashmere-blend quilted top that was once DreamCloud's signature feature has been replaced with a new CloudQuilt foam top that's infused with cooling polyethylene fibers to dissipate heat. Directly underneath that is a layer of therapeutic memory foam for pressure relief.

An adaptive support layer of foam gives way to a high-density foam foundation; these components aid with alignment and stability. According to DreamCloud, the foundational foam has a reinforced perimeter for edge support, similar to the coils in the DreamCloud Classic Hybrid.

Surrounding the mattress is an updated shift-resistant cover with a fiberglass-free flame retardant sewn in. However, the cover no longer includes side carry handles, which could make rotating your mattress a bit of a hassle.

DreamCloud Classic Memory Foam Mattress: Comfort & support

Rated a 6.5/10 firmness by DreamCloud (but expect a firmer feel)

The quilted top is ace for pressure relief for sensitive joints

Anticipate a cool-to-touch sensation from the updated cover

(Image credit: DreamCloud)

DreamCloud rates all of its mattresses a 6.5 out of 10 on its firmness scale. However, based on our experiences with DreamCloud hybrid mattresses in particular, these beds tend to skew firmer than advertised.

We've yet to try the DreamCloud Classic Memory Foam Mattress ourselves. Based on what we know about DreamCloud beds and the best memory foam mattresses in general, we think most sleepers can anticipate a medium-firm feel with ample contouring from the quilted foam topper.

Speaking of the topper, the polyethylene fibers in the cover should give this mattress a cool-to-the-touch sensation, similar to what we found with the Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress. (Nectar and DreamCloud are both a part of Resident Home.)

That said, the absence of springs may hinder the airflow compared to the hybrid DreamCloud. The surface won't be as springy, either, although we don't anticipate deep sinkage — again, it'll likely be similar to the Nectar Classic we tested.

Should you buy the DreamCloud Classic Memory Foam Mattress?

Buy it if...

✅ You need a mattress to ease sore joints: DreamCloud mattresses, while on the firmer side, have softened a bit with newer iterations. The quilted top remains a constant and delivers excellent pressure relief. If you're a side sleeper in particular, you'll like the way it contours to your shoulders, hips, and knees without compromising support.

✅ You share a bed: The previous versions of the DreamCloud Hybrid scored well in our motion isolation tests. Swapping the springs for a dense foam core here will only improve this bed's ability to dampen movement, allowing you and your partner to sleep in peace.

✅ You want to take your time trying it out: DreamCloud offers a full year to trial your mattress at home. If you decide it's not the right fit, you can return it for a full refund at no extra cost.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You're a very hot sleeper: The cooling upgrades here are nice to see, but we don't think the DreamCloud Classic Memory Foam Mattress will do enough to keep severe overheating at bay. Look at our guide to the best cooling mattresses if you need best-in-class temperature regulation.

❌ You want a mattress that's easy to rotate: Believe it or not, rotating your mattress is one of the best ways to get the most use out of it, as it helps delay the onset of sagging and indents. The DreamCloud Classic doesn't have side handles, making this necessary step more of a chore.

❌ You want the absolute lowest price for a DreamCloud: At this price point, a $100 to $200 differential is enough to push a mattress into another price bracket. The DreamCloud Classic Hybrid will be a little easier on your wallet, but for quality beds under $500 for a queen, check out our best budget mattress guide.