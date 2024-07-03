The 3 best side sleeper mattress sales this 4th of July — tested and approved by sleep editors

If you're a side sleeper looking for a good mattress deal, then I've found three beds that will provide cushioning comfort for up to $862 less - and they've all been tested and approved by our team of experts. One standout 4th of July deal comes from Helix, where you can get 30% off the Helix Midnight Luxe with code JULY30 at Helix Sleep.

You'll find the Helix Midnight Luxe in this year's best mattress guide as our top pick for side sleepers. However, it's not the only mattress on sale that's great for sleeping on your side, with Leesa and Zinus also knocking 30% or more off their pressure-relieving mattresses.

All three mattresses come with a 10-year warranty, free shipping, and a 100-night sleep trial. These price drops don't come often, which is why side sleepers should take advantage of these 4th of July mattress sales while they can.

2. Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress: was from $1,349 now from $944 at Leesa

The Leesa Sapira Hybrid uses dense, high-quality foams for a medium feel that provides excellent support and comfort for side sleepers. Our testers for the Leesa Sapira Hybrid mattress review also found the mattress to be great for bed-sharing couples thanks to its motion isolation. Leesa's 30% off sales only occur during holiday events, so it's returned for July the 4th and has taken a queen down to $1399 ($600 off). Extras include a 10-year warranty, 100-night sleep trial, and free shipping.

3. Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress: was from $399 now from $249 at Zinus

This is one of the best cheap mattresses for side sleepers thanks to its good amount of pressure relief and low price. Our testers for our Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress review also loved its cushioning memory foam and medium-firm feel. Right now you can save up to 37% on this memory foam mattress, with a queen size down to $399. Extras include free shipping, a 10-year warranty, and a 100-night sleep trial.

What is the best mattress for a side sleeper?

The best mattress for side sleepers will have a soft but supportive feel, with ample pressure relief to soothe the three main pressure points when side sleeping: shoulders, hips, and knees. They tend to be medium-soft (4), medium (5) or medium-firm (6-7) to provide a plush sleep surface with cloud-like comfort.

However, different side sleepers suit different mattresses. For example, a side sleeper with a lighter body (under 130lbs) will need something with a medium level of firmness, whereas a side sleeper with an average or heavier weight will need something medium-firm to provide more support.