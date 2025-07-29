At this point I've tested countless headphones, each one with their own set of weaknesses and strengths. But beyond sound, feature set, and noise canceling, there's one very important parameter to me that I believe is more important than almost everything else:

Comfort.

Because it doesn't matter if the best headphones sound amazing and block out loads of noise, if they're not comfortable, you're not going to want to wear them. It's why some of the most popular headphones don't rank in my personal rankings as with other people. The Sony XM5 headband is too thin and hurts my head after a while, for example.

So which headphones are the most comfortable that I've tested? Here are the three options you should think about buying if you're looking for the most plush, comfortable experience around.

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S3

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S3 are my favorite headphones right now not just because of their excellent sound and handsome good looks — they're also incredibly comfortable. The headband is nice and wide, spreading the weight of the cans across the top of your head instead of focusing on one spot. That's what makes other headphones feel uncomfortable.

The earpads are thick and soft, with plenty of give to make them feel comfortable over longer periods of time. While they're not the lightest pair of headphones around, you don't feel it while wearing them because they do such a good job of spreading themselves over your head.

A firm but not invasive clamping force rounds out the headphones and their fit. They're not going to fall off with vigorous headbanging, and neither are they too tight. They're just right. The Goldi-headphones as it where.

Vegans delight — the soft leather here is animal product free.

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S3: $449 at Amazon The PX7 S3 are our favorite headphones here at Tom's Guide. They sound excellent and block out plenty of noise — but it's the comfort that will keep you coming back for more. Luxurious vegan leather keeps them feeling premium, while also providing a soft surface for the lovely foam to sit behind. I've worn them for hours and hours on end thanks to their well judged comfort levels.

QuietComfort Ultra Headphones

(Image credit: Future)

Pretty much anything you buy from the 'QuietComfort' line is going to be really comfortable — it's in the name for goodness sake. But the line toppers, the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, are where it's really at for comfort. They're super light, and feature some lovely plush cushioning to make sure that they don't get uncomfortable should you wear them for a long flight.

As with the previous set of cans, part of it comes down to their lovely, wide headband that stretches the weight of the headphones out better than a slim headband. That means you don't get anything pressing down too much on top of your head, making them more comfortable.

Clamping force is a little loose, which makes them more comfortable overall. It also means they're more likely to fly off if you start to bang your head too much. So keep it still.

There's lovely vegan leather here as we, so the global cow population doesn't have anything to fear from Bose.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: $449 at Amazon The QuietComfort Ultra Headphones bring a lovely light construction to the table to go with their ample padding and vegan leather covering. That makes them a very comfortable pair of headphones overall, and one that you'll happily wear for long flights and other travel. If only the battery lasted a bit longer.

Focal Bathys MG

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Focal Bathys MG aren't a cheap pair of headphones — but my word are they a comfortable one. Just look at those massive, deep ear cushions and tell me you can't imagine melting into them as you listen to your favorite jazz albums. They can get really big as well, so they'll fit on a wider range of head shapes and sizes.

The leather that covers those earpads is soft and breathable, making sure that your ears don't get hot over long periods of time. I wore them for a whole day of work and then a few hours afterwards to listen to some music, and I didn't want to take them off the entire time.

The headband is slightly slimmer than those above, but thanks to some excellent padding and the microfibre covering it never becomes too tight on the top of your headphones. Clamping force is strong too, so you can bang your head to your hearts content.

Alas, no luck for vegans here — there's some very high quality standard leather all over the earcups.

Focal Bathys MG: $1,499 at Amazon Focal's updated version of their popular Bathys headphones might cost an arm and a leg, but they're super comfortable thanks to some thick, plush padding. They also sound excellent, and the noise canceling is great too.

