IKEA’s new $14 storage gem will double your space — and it’s perfect for dorm rooms

IKEA’s space-saving storage is perfect for back to school
When it comes to home organization on a budget, you can always rely on IKEA to instantly maximize your storage space.
And if you have a college student getting ready to move into a dorm room, it’s very easy to get overwhelmed with too much stuff. This is especially the case if it’s a tiny dorm room with limited space.
Luckily, IKEA is now selling a new space-saving solution that makes use of vertical space, and is perfect for college dorms.
This spacious storage box is ideal for storing essential college dorm items. It measures 30 x 30 x 42cm and comes with a secure lid. Plus, its light gray-blue color looks stylish.
A multi-purpose space saver
The TRÖSKNING Bin with lid is just $14 is originally designed for sorting dry waste to be recycled; however, these can be used to store any item, such as school or craft supplies, or even dried food goods.
What’s more, it’s 7 gallons deep, which is adequate to store plenty of items, and is freestanding or stackable to maximize space.
Plus, its neat design adds a modern touch to any room decor, without the expensive price tag.
Perhaps my favorite thing about this storage bin is its versatility. You can either have them freestanding or stacked up in a corner, buying you extra floor space.
It also has a handy feature of an opening slot at the front to quickly drop items in, without removing the whole lid.
Plus, the two integrated handles make it easy to lift for easy portability.
Making the IKEA TRÖSKNING Bin the perfect, dorm room essential. So if you want to double your space, you'd better grab one (or two) today.
