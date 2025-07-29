Google released an update to stop Pixel 6as catching fire — then another one caught fire

Those of you who are still using a Pixel 6a might want to be careful. Earlier this year, reports started surfacing about the phones catching fire, forcing Google to release an update designed to stop overheating. Unfortunately, that might not have been enough to solve the issue.

Android Authority spotted another instance of the Pixel 6a combusting while charging over on Reddit from u/footymanageraddict. Apparently, the phone caught fire while the user was sleeping on Saturday night (July 26) while plugged into a 45W Steam Deck charger.

The user claims they were woken by a "horrible smell and a loud noise," at which point the fire had already started. They managed to throw the phone to the tile floor via the charging cord, but before that, it had been less than 40cm (15.7 inches) from their head on the nightstand.

Needless to say, being this close to the bed meant there was extra damage, including burnt sheets and damage to the surface of a nearby A/C unit. The user also mentioned that their throat "hurt all day from the fumes [they] inhaled" — exacerbated by the fact that their door was shut and the time they spent trying to stop the fire spreading.

As someone who has been woken up by a phone smoking and the panic that caused, I can't imagine how much worse it must be to wake up and see a fire so close to your head.

What's going on with the Pixel 6a?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The worst part is that the phone apparently already had Google's "Battery Performance Program" Update installed. That update was supposed to stop batteries from overheating and avoid further instances of Pixel 6a phones going up in flames. If what this user says is true, that update may not be working exactly as intended.

Google has also recommended getting a battery replacement for all affected devices. This is free and available via mail or as a walk-in appointment. Sadly, u/footymanageraddict claims a walk-in replacement wasn't available in their area.

They also claim that they didn't take advantage of the mail-in replacement for reasons relating to time, uncertainty about the process and the fact that Google only "recommended" getting it done. So it sounds like they thought the update would be enough.

While we don't know if there were any other underlying problems with this phone, any Pixel 6a owners should proceed with caution. Get the battery replaced, even if it means mailing your phone away and stick to Google's own charging advice — and use official chargers and cables wherever possible.

If that's not possible, don't charge the phone while you're sleeping or otherwise occupied. I'd also avoid using any kind of fast charging, since those extra speeds can lead to excess heat building up — which is the last thing you want with a potentially volatile phone.

