Saatva extends its Cyber Monday sale — save $400 on our favorite hotel-style mattress of the year

If you missed the Saatva Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, don't worry — the brand has extended its Cyber Week offers. Saatva continues to take $400 off all mattresses of $1,000+ when you click our exclusive link. That includes savings on the flagship Saatva Classic, which starts from just $995 in a twin after the discount.

We rate the Saatva Classic the best mattress of 2024 for its excellent pressure relief, temperature regulation, and lower back support. It's available in three firmness levels and two heights, so no matter your preferences, you'll find the Saatva Classic offers top-notch comfort.

This Saatva mattress deal won't be around for much longer so if you're curious to try our sleep team's favorite mattress, this is your way to bring one home at one of the lowest prices it's been all year. Plus, it comes with a one-year trial, a lifetime warranty, and free White Glove Delivery.

Saatva Classic Mattress

Was from: $1,395

Now from: $995

Saving: $400 off at Saatva



Summary: The Saatva Classic is our top choice of mattress for all sleepers right now and our best hybrid mattress due to its customizable design and strong performance. It's available in two heights: 11.5" and 14.5" (if you've got an adjustable bed, you'll need the former). There are also three firmness levels to choose from: Plush, Luxury Firm (recommended for most sleepers), and Firm. Between all of these options, you're sure to find a configuration that fits your needs. We re-tested the Luxury Firm version in our updated Saatva Classic mattress review and awarded it a rare perfect score of 5/5 stars. From its strong edges and temperature regulation to low motion transfer and full-body pressure relief with lower back support, this mattress delivers an exceptional sleep experience all around. The only shoppers who will want to avoid this mattress are couples who weigh over a combined 600lbs, as the Saatva Classic won't support your weight. (Look to the Saatva HD instead, as it's a specially-made mattress for heavy people.) Price history: A queen-size Saatva Classic is on sale for $1,695 (reg. $2,095). That matches the best prices we've seen during Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and other major holiday sales this year outside of Presidents' Day 2024, when all sizes were $100 less with a lower MSRP. Despite the steadily-rising list price, this is still an excellent value for a hotel-quality mattress. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free mattress installation and old bed removal

Is now a good time to buy a Saatva?

If you're still shopping for a Saatva, then now is a great time to buy one of its affordable luxury innerspring and hybrid beds. This includes the Saatva Classic, Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid, and Saatva Latex Hybrid. These are currently at or near the lowest prices we've seen in 2024.

There is one caveat — if you're after one of Saatva's more expensive models, there have been stronger markdowns at other points of the year. For example, we recently saw a $988 savings on the Saatva Solaire bed with adjustable firmness after a 15% discount. Right now, it's a flat $400 off, which is one of the weakest deals we've seen for it all year.

In any case, Saatva offers some great extras with its mattresses: a year sleep trial, a lifetime warranty, and free in-room delivery with the removal of your mattress and foundation. These benefits should ease your mind if you're worried about taking the plunge, but remember that you can also visit a Saatva Viewing Room to try a Saatva mattress before you buy.