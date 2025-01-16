Quick! Our favorite budget mattress just dropped to $359 for a queen in rare flash sale

A queen-sized Siena Memory Foam Mattress has just dropped to $359 for a queen, thanks to a rare flash deal. Right now you can score a queen Siena Memory Foam Mattress for $359 at Siena Sleep, while its typical sale price is $399.

The Siena Memory Foam Mattress currently stars in 2025's best mattress guide thanks to its affordability and excellent support. It also has surprisingly good temperature control for a budget all-foam bed and absorbs motion well for bed-sharing couples.

The Siena also comes with free shipping and returns, a 180-night sleep trial, and a 10-year warranty. While this is a year-round budget-friendly mattress, this flash discount is still one of the best deals you'll find in this month's mattress sales. It's also worth noting that if you are shopping for a new mattress and not sold on the Siena, it's worth waiting for the Presidents' Day mattress sales in mid Feb for big discounts on a range of top-rated beds.

Queen Siena Memory Foam Mattress

Was: $399

Now: $359

Saving: $40 at Siena Sleep



Quick summary: The Siena Memory Foam is one of the best cheap mattresses on the market thanks to its small price tag but good quality design. In our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review, we found this 10" all-foam bed to be surprisingly good value for money. It scored high on temperature regulation, great support, and motion isolation. We found it firmer than the medium-firm feel that it's advertised to have, which is good news for sleepers who need more support. It's one of the best mattresses for stomach sleepers, with our testers feeling the most comfortable when they slept in this position. It also slept impressively cool for a an all-foam bed (even the best memory foam mattresses can trap heat), and overall, we rank it as one of the best mattress in a box for those on a tight budget. However, side sleepers will definitely find this mattress way to hard, while some back sleepers may prefer something with more pressure relief. Benefits: 180-night sleep trial | Free shipping and returns | 10-year warranty Price history: There's been a 50% off discount on this mattress for over a year, which makes the bed so affordable and a queen stuck at $399. However, there are times when a queen is $359, such as the current deal, Black Friday 2024, and a World Sleep Day Deal last April.

If you want a queen memory foam bed that's softer...