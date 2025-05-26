Mega Memorial Day budget mattress deal drops the Siena Essential bed to just $109 — shop before it's gone!

Memorial Day is one of the best times of year to score a deal on a cheap bed and I've found budget-friendly savings on expert-tested and approved Siena mattresses: buy a Siena mattress from just $109 at Amazon.

I tried the Siena 10" Memory Foam Mattress and as a stomach sleeper, the support impressed me. I struggle with sinking hips on some all-foam mattresses but the Siena kept my spine lifted and pain-free — we rate it among the best mattresses you can buy online.

These Siena savings at Amazon are dominating the cheap mattress deals this Memorial Day. I've rounded up the biggest budget mattress deals to browse now, but if you want more options you'll find all the latest discounts in our Memorial Day mattress sales hub.

Siena 8" Memory Foam Mattress: twin was $149 now $109 at Amazon

Siena's all-foam Essential mattress pairs a simple design with a wealth of mattress knowledge (Siena is part of Resident Home, owner of DreamCloud and Nectar mattresses) to deliver sleep comfort for even the tightest budget. At just eight inches tall this mattress isn't one we'd recommend for long-term adult use, but it's ideal for growing teens, guest rooms, or anyone who needs a quick replacement for a bed that's given up the ghost. We predict a firmer feel that suits back and stomach sleepers — side sleepers might want to add some extra cushioning via a mattress topper. Down to its lowest price ever, a queen 8-inch Siena is now $179 at Amazon (was $279) and comes with a 180-night trial and a 10-year warranty. User score: ★★★★½ (500+ reviews)

Got a bit more budget? Try these...

1. Siena 10" Memory Foam Mattress: twin was $199 now $158 at Amazon

The best cheap mattress we've tested, the Siena Memory Foam adds an extra two inches of foam to the Siena Essential to create superior support for adult bodies. If you have the budget to upgrade to this model, you can expect increased longevity and a more plush feel — although this firm mattress is still better suited to back and stomach sleepers. Our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review team felt that at full price this mattress provided great value for money, so with a queen reduced to a record low of $278 at Amazon (was $349) now is the time to shop. Our review: ★★★★

User score: ★★★★½ (500+ reviews)

2. Siena 12" Memory Foam Mattress: twin was $289 now $248 at Amazon

Taller than the other mattresses in this guide, the 12-inch Siena uses three layers of foam to create less firm build than its thinner counterparts (we expect it to have a more traditional, body-hugging memory foam mattress feel.) We predict this extra comfort foam layer will provide more cushioning for side sleepers, preventing pressure build up at the shoulder and hip — and you have a 180-night trial to test it out. It's the most expensive mattress in this roundup, but with a queen coming in at only $328 (was $399) it's still a budget-friendly buy. User score: ★★★★½ (500+ reviews)

More top sales to consider