I’ve tested every major mattress in a box — 5 I'd buy in today’s Memorial Day sales

For the last five years, I've unboxed my fair share of mattresses from top brands like Nectar, Leesa, Casper, and others. Memorial Day is a prime time to save on new mattresses in a box, but some offers are better than others. To save you the hassle of going through them all, here are the five sales I recommend you check out.

My top choice is 50% off the DreamCloud Hybrid at DreamCloud Sleep, reducing the price of a queen size to $665 (was $1,332). Yes this is DreamCloud's evergreen offer, but it's outstanding value for one of 2024's best mattresses for a wide range of sleepers and budgets

But it isn't just about the DreamCloud – there are four other good Memorial Day mattress sales worth checking out from Casper, Cloverlane, Helix, and Tuft & Needle today, with savings of up to $900 – and in most cases, historical price lows.

Top 5 Memorial Day mattress in a box sales

1. The DreamCloud Hybrid at DreamCloud

Was: From $839

Now: From $419

Savings: Up to $1,088 at DreamCloud Summary: The DreamCloud is the best hybrid mattress for people who like the Saatva Classic but have a smaller budget. This 14" hybrid of foam and innerspring coils is plenty supportive for back and stomach sleepers, but as I note in my DreamCloud Mattress review, side sleepers who like a firmer feel should get on well with it, too. As firm as I found it, the DreamCloud was still great at alleviating pressure, and those in my testing panel with aches and pains noticed a difference in areas that would otherwise give them trouble while sleeping. It's earned a spot among the best mattresses for back pain, and its low level of motion transfer makes the DreamCloud a great choice for couples, too. Price history: This is the standard DreamCloud mattress sale, but a queen-sized hybrid for $665 is an outstanding price, especially one as well-made as the DreamCloud. Previously, DreamCloud would include free bedding with purchase but has since turned that into the option to add a heavily discounted sleep bundle in favor of keeping the price of the mattress low. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping

2. The Casper Dream Hybrid at Casper Sleep

Was: From $1,495

Now: From $1,045

Savings: Up to $900 at Casper Summary: The Casper Dream Hybrid replaces the Casper Original Hybrid. I recently tried it hands-on and think it's the best Casper mattress for most people, as it's well-balanced enough to accommodate side, back, and front sleepers. Like the Casper Original Hybrid, the Casper Dream Hybrid has a layer of 5-zone ergonomic memory foam for targeted support and relief – but unlike the AirFoam found in the Original Hybrid, the Dream's Breathe Flex Foam isn't as slow-moving, which is a plus if you don't like feeling swallowed by your bed. (However, that could impact its ability to dampen movement, as some Casper customers say it's not super effective at isolating motion.) On the other hand, the edge support is excellent, especially at the center of the mattress – good news if you're like me and sit on the edge of your bed before getting up in the morning. Price history: Casper just unveiled its new lineup of mattresses in late February, so a 30% discount for the Casper Dream Hybrid is certainly a nice surprise, considering Casper mattress sales tend to be modest. A queen Casper Dream Hybrid is now $1,305 after discount, which is the lowest we've tracked so far. Could we see even steeper markdowns come Black Friday? Possibly, but I wouldn't let this Memorial Day sale pass me by, either. Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping

3. The Cloverlane Hybrid at Cloverlane

Was: From $1,199

Now: From $599

Savings: Up to $900 at Cloverlane Summary: If you want a Saatva Classic clone that looks and performs a lot like our favorite innerspring mattress but costs up to $400 less, there's the Cloverlane Hybrid. It also comes in three firmness levels, but only one height (15"). That's not to take anything away from the Cloverlane's merits – six months after my initial Cloverlane Hybrid mattress review, I'm still sleeping on it and find it more comfortable now than I did during the first month. (Protip: You'll need time to break this one in, even if you opt for the softest version like I did.) Aside from the lower price, I recommend the Cloverlane Hybrid if you like your bed to have more foam in it. This not only gives it more of that sink-in sensation, but it also makes it better at isolating movement than the Saatva. You can even go for an all-foam version of the Cloverlane for the same price as the hybrid. Price history: The Cloverlane is still pretty new to the market, but it's been on sale since its launch for up to $700 off. However, the discount is now up to $900 off for Memorial Day, making this the best price we've tracked for the Cloverlane so far. It remains to be seen if this will be a new standard offer from Cloverlane or a sale you'll only be able to take advantage of during major holiday events. Benefits: 365-night trial | Forever warranty | Free White Glove Delivery

4. Helix Midnight Luxe at Helix Sleep

Was: From $1,373

Now: From $961

Savings: Up to $862 + free pillows at Helix Sleep Summary: The Helix Midnight Luxe is our newly crowned best mattress for side sleepers. One of my fellow testers put the Midnight Luxe through its paces for our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review and says the medium bed feel should suit a lot of back sleepers, as well. Either way, you'll experience loads of pressure relief across your shoulders, hips, and knees – great for sleepers with any back or joint pain – but the steel coils and dense foam layer will keep you well-supported, too. Temperature regulation here is fine, but for chronically hot sleepers, consider an upgrade to the GlacioTex cooling cover instead. Price history: Helix has delivered big savings for its Luxe line of mattresses this Memorial Day. A 30% saving when you use the code MEMDAY30 is the best we've spotted for the Midnight Luxe. After the coupon, a queen Midnight Luxe is marked down to $1,661 and you'll receive free Helix pillows. For further comparison, we saw it for $1,780 after 25% off during Black Friday last year, so today's sale really is the best price you'll get on the Helix Midnight Luxe. Benefits: 100-night trial | 15-year warranty | Free shipping

5. Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid at Tuft & Needle

Was: From $1,395

Now: From $1,018

Savings: Up to $700 off at Tuft & Needl Summary: The Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid is another excellent side sleeper mattress that does a good job of dispersing heat thanks to its dual spring layers, infused foams, and breathable, machine-washable cover. While it could fare better in some areas of performance (namely edge support and motion isolation), I really like it for sleepers who want a cooling mattress that's not so rigid on their joints. One of the main gripes in my Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid mattress review was its higher-than-average price, but Tuft & Needle's Memorial Day sale solves that problem. Price history: This is a repeat of Tuft & Needle's Memorial Day sale from 2023, where a queen Mint Hybrid dropped from $1,995 to $1,456. It was cheaper during Black Friday 2023 after a max discount of $800, but any significant discount you can score for the Mint Hybrid is well worth it. Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping

Does a mattress in a box need a box spring?

We know from testing this year's best mattresses in a box and placing them on a range of bed frames that they do not need a box spring. Today's mattresses are built to be sturdy enough on their own so all you need to do is put it on a base or even on your bedroom floor.

Box springs add support, height, and airflow. They were common when thinner innerspring mattresses were the norm. These days, it's not necessary for memory foam, latex, and hybrid mattresses – and in some cases, using a box spring with such mattresses could void your warranty.