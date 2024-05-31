Nolah has released a massive Alaskan king mattress and it’s already on sale — you're gonna need a huge bedroom for this

Need a bed big enough to fit you, your partner, your kids, and your Siberian husky? Nolah Mattress has delivered with the expansive, extensive, and, frankly, huge Luxe Alaskan King. And it's already discounted, with the Luxe Alaskan King Mattress just $3,250 (was $5,000) in the Nolah 35% off sale.

What is an Alaskan king mattress? Measuring nine feet by nine feet, an Alaskan king adds more than two feet all-round to a standard king bed, with enough space for an entire family. It's a pretty rare size – none of the beds in our best mattress guide are available this big – so it's exciting to see Nolah branch out into this specialty sizing.

Nolah Luxe Alaskan King Mattress specs Release date: May 2024

Height: 13"

Guarantee: Lifetime

Materials: Foam, pocket springs, GlacioTex cover

But it isn't all about the size. A luxury hybrid, the Nolah Luxe Alaskan King Mattress has a medium-firm feel that suits a range of sleep styles, with a GlacioTex cooling cover helping keep temperatures even.

For a bed this big, you can expect a price tag in a similarly large region. Regular mattress sales mean you can often enjoy a generous discount, and Nolah does provide a 120-night sleep trial. Let's take a step back so we can take in the full breadth of the Nolah Luxe Alaskan King Mattress and see just what it offers in terms of price, design, and comfort.

Nolah Luxe Alaskan King Mattress: was $5,000 now $3,250 at Nolah

The Nolah Luxe Alaskan King Mattress has an MSRP of $5,000, but you will frequently find a sale offering a hefty savings. The current 35% off sale is particularly good, taking the price down to $3,250 and you'll get four free pillows with your purchase, plus a 120-night trial and a lifetime warranty.

Nolah Luxe Alaskan King Mattress: Price

The Nolah Luxe Alaskan King Mattress is a big bed at a big price tag, but in the frequent Nolah sales, you can also get a big discount. At full MSRP, the Luxe Alaskan King Mattress costs $5,000, but the current 35% off sale reduces it to just $3,250 and you'll get four free pillows. Still pricey, but not unusually so for a specialist Alaskan king mattress.

Nolah offers a 120-night sleep trial, which should give you enough time to try almost every inch of the mattress to decide if it's right for you. There's also a lifetime warranty and free delivery (although returns cost $99).

Speaking of delivery: the Luxe Alaskan King Mattress arrives in three boxes, each featuring a compressed component of the mattress. Having to assemble your own mattress is unusual, but the Alaskan king is a very unusual mattress size, so we expect things to work a little differently.

Once put together, no one will be able to guess the Luxe Alaskan King was a DIY build. But we strongly recommend asking one (or two or three) people to help with the setup process, because as well as being wide and long, the Luxe Alaskan King is also heavy.

Nolah Luxe Alaskan King Mattress: Design

Size dominates the conversation when considering Alaskan king mattresses, but the interior is also an important factor. After all, you (and the rest of your family) still need to sleep on the bed.

The Nolah Luxe Alaskan King Mattress is a hybrid design, combining four layers of comfort foam with a base layer of coils. The top layer of foam is gel-infused which, when combined with the GlacioTex cooling cover, should help keep the bed a comfortable temperature throughout the night. Good news if there's a lot of you bunking down.

(Image credit: Nolah Mattress)

Nolah places the Luxe Alaskan King Mattress as a 6-7 on the firmness scale, which suits a wide range of sleep styles. As an Alaskan king size is designed for cohabitation (or one person who really, really likes to stretch out) this versatile feel should be a crowd pleasing option.

If all that doesn't sound quite right for you, the good news is that Alaskan king beds are a growing market. Nolah has announced a partnership with Alaskan King Sleep, with more massive mattresses to come.

Now, let's get back to the size. The Luxe Alaskan King Mattress measures nine feet by nine feet long, which is 108 inches by 108 inches, for a total sleep surface of 11,664-square-inches. You can comfortably fit two adults and two children on this mattress, and you still won't feel squeezed in. And when you have the bed to yourself, that's a huge amount of space to luxuriate on.

For a bed this big, you will need a bedroom to match. Nolah recommends a room size of fifteen feet by fifteen feet, to make sure you have enough space for the bed and your furniture, as well as walkways to move around. Put an Alaskan king into a smaller room and you might find you go straight from the doorway to your mattress. Not necessarily a bad thing after a long day, but a nuisance when you want to get ready in the morning. Now all you have to do is find a bed frame to match...