I'm a side sleeper — these are the 3 memory foam mattress topper deals I'd shop this weekend

As a side sleeper, I know memory foam mattress toppers are perfect for softening a firm bed that feels too hard against my shoulders and hips. Luckily, I've found three great memory foam topper deals to shop this weekend, including a sale that will help you save $100 on all sizes of the Layla Memory Foam Topper at Layla Sleep, reducing a queen to $249.

While most beds in this year's best mattress guide offer comforting layers of memory foam, a lot of innerspring mattresses can be way too hard for side sleepers. Fortunately, the best mattress toppers can add a soft, pressure-reliving surface to a firm mattress — and save you the cost of a fully-fledged memory foam bed.

As this year's Black Friday mattress topper sales are just around the corner, we've rounded up three of the best early topper deals to shop this side of Black Friday. These sales include an Amazon deal on a cooling Tempur-Pedic topper and a 25% discount on a pillow-top mattress topper from ViscoSoft.

1. Layla Memory Foam Mattress Topper: was from $289 now from $189 at Layla Sleep

Described by the brand as an "extra layer of clouds to a bed already made of cotton candy", the Layla Memory Foam Mattress Topper adds two inches of cooling, copper-infused memory foam to your bed. The cover is also removable and washable and made from the same cooling polyester-blend material as their mattress covers. While a standard deal tends to knock $60 off all sizes, right now you can get $100 off the Layla Mattress Topper — reducing a queen to $249. Extras include a 30-night trial, free shipping, and a 5-year warranty.

2. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper: was from $419 now from $245 at Amazon

We named the original Tempur-Adapt as the best memory foam topper on the market in our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Topper review, but we did feel the temperature control could be improved. Enter this cooling upgrade. The Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper has a cool-to-the-touch performance cover to offset the overheating issue of the standard model. Tempur-Pedic mattress sales offer sporadic savings on their bed toppers, but this Amazon deal can save you big on the much-loved cooling Tempur-Adapt Topper — right now, it's even better value than buying direct from the brand. An over 40% off sale takes a queen size from $499 to $295, saving you $204.

3. ViscoSoft Hybrid Lux Mattress Topper: was from $199.95 now from $139.95 at ViscoSoft

Formerly known as the 'Serene Hybrid", the Hybrid Lux topper gets its name from its down-and-memory-foam dual design. The memory foam provides a pressure-reliving supportive base while the breathable Tencel fiber cover adds a plush pillow-top surface. Our Viscosoft Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper review praised this topper for its customizable thickness (3" or 4") and its 25% off discount, which brings a queen 3" model from $224.95 to $169.95. But hurry, these ViscoSoft mattress toppers are popular and frequently run out of stock.

Is Black Friday a good time to buy a mattress topper?

This year's Black Friday mattress sales are a good time to buy a bed topper at a rock-bottom price. However, this does not apply to all mattress toppers. Some mattress toppers have an evergreen discount, meaning you can get them for the same low price all year round. There's also the high demand around Black Friday which sometimes leads to back orders and shipping delays — for example, ViscoSoft frequently sell out their twin XL mattress toppers as they're very popular for dorm beds.

Bottom line: if you're in no rush to buy a new bed topper, wait to see what the Black Friday sales have to offer. However, if you need one soon, take a look at the early Black Friday sales instead, which usually start around early November.