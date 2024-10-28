Don't wait for Black Friday — get the Nectar side sleeper mattress from $299 today

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is a side sleeper's dream and this Amazon sale is one of the best price drops we've seen all year. Enjoy classic comfort with the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress from just $299 at Amazon. And in this last-chance sale, a queen is only $582.59.

The Nectar is more than just one of our favorite beds for side sleepers — we rate it among the very best mattresses on the market this year. It offers a classic memory foam contour but without the deep sink of softer foams. That makes it a great all-rounder, but side sleepers will most appreciate the superb pressure relief.

Nectar's prices have stayed pretty consistent throughout this year, so we're not keeping our fingers crossed for anything better in the Black Friday mattress deals. Read on to find out why I think you should shop this deal right now...

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

Was from: $499

Now from: $299

Saving: up to $400 at Amazon Summary: The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is one of the best value for money mattresses out there, earning high marks across our Nectar mattress review. The gently cradling effect of the memory foam is ideal for side sleepers seeking pressure relief, but the medium-firm feel still provides strong support for back and stomach sleepers. It's also highly breathable for an all-foam mattress and the superb motion isolation allows bed sharers to sleep undisturbed (even if your partner won't stop tossing and turning). This older model still rates among the best memory foam mattresses, and at this bargain price it's also great for a guest room. Price history: Nectar recently relaunched its mattress line-up and the new version of the classic all-foam Nectar typically sells at $649 for a queen in the evergreen Nectar mattress sales. This deal is on the previous model, and at $582.59 for a queen at Amazon, it's an excellent chance to save on a bed we described as a "brilliant night's sleep". We don't expect to see this model for sale much longer, so now might be the last time to save on one of our best mattresses for side sleepers. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free delivery

Should you buy a Nectar mattress now or wait for Black Friday?

For much of 2024 Nectar has been running the same mattress sale with only slight fluctuations in price. There's a chance that discount will be improved during the Nectar Black Friday mattress sales, but we're not counting on it. And as the Nectar Classic is already one of our best value mattresses in a box, we think the standard deal is still worth shopping.

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress sale at Amazon we've highlighted above is a bigger saving than the one we're used to seeing from Nectar, but that's primarily because it's on an old model. However, we were big fans of this previous Nectar mattress design, so even if it isn't the most current iteration, we still think it's worth shopping.