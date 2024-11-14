I tried the best mattress for stomach sleepers — and it's 27% off for Black Friday

I spent seven nights sleeping on the Helix Dusk Luxe mattress two months ago and I'm still thinking about how comfortable this bed was. The sturdy support and cushioned surface are perfect for back and stomach sleepers seeking coziness, and right now you can save 27% on the Dusk Luxe mattress with our exclusive code TOMS27 at Helix.

It can hard to find the best mattress for your sleep style if you lie on your stomach and that's something I know all too well. But the Helix Dusk Luxe ticks all the boxes and with a luxurious cushioned finish, it's also going to please back sleepers.

The Black Friday mattress deals are in full swing right now, and if you're looking for a bed for back or stomach sleepers, here's why I think you should consider the Helix Dusk Luxe...

Helix Dusk Luxe mattress

Was from: $1,373.33

Now from: $1,002.54

Saving: up to $775 + free bedding bundle at Helix with code TOMS27 Summary: The Helix Dusk Luxe has been designed to provide back and front sleepers with ample lumbar support. But what stands out about the Dusk Luxe is that it's a mattress for stomach sleepers that goes beyond just firm support. Earlier this year I spent a week on the Dusk Luxe and I still wake up from dreams about the cushioning. The quilted cover has just enough softness to provide a cozy sleep feel without the sink that can cause back ache in stomach and back sleepers. You can upgrade to the cooling GlacioTex Cover, but it's only necessary for very hot sleepers — I never woke up warm when I tested the Dusk Luxe and I'd switched a cool UK September for balmy southwestern US. It won't suit side sleepers, but you can learn more about why we rate this bed with our Helix Dusk Luxe mattress review Benefits: 100-night trial | 15-year warranty | Free shipping Price history: It's not unusual to see a Helix mattress sale but it is rare to see the discount go above 20%. In the Helix mattress Black Friday deal you can save 27% on all mattresses with our exclusive code TOMS27. A queen is now $1,732.54 (was $2,373.33) which isn't quite the lowest price we've seen this year. However, you'll also be able to get your hands on a free bedding bundle including pillow and sheets — a great bonus if you fancy a freebie in the Black Friday sales.

Looking for something cheaper? Try this...