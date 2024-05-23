I test the best hybrid mattresses – here's why I’d buy the Stearns & Foster Estate Lux at $400 off in Memorial Day sales

Stearns & Foster mattresses are known for delivering a luxury feel akin to the best hotel mattresses (in fact, you can even find Stearns & Foster mattresses in the glitziest resorts). If you want to recreate the feeling of a weekend away in your own bedroom, Stearns & Foster is offering $400 off the Stearns & Foster Lux Estate for Memorial Day, and you'll get a $300 Visa gift card with your purchase.

Like many of the best mattresses, the Stearns & Foster Lux Estate is available in multiple firmness levels, allowing you to tweak the feel to suit your needs. Upper layers of plush cushioning add pressure relief, while an optional pillow-top ups the luxury.

I've tested some of the world's best hybrid mattresses, and here's why I recommend shopping the Stearns & Foster Memorial Day mattress sale before it's set to end on Monday...

Stearns & Foster Lux Estate mattress

Was: from $2,899

Now: from $2,499

Saving: $400, plus a $300 Visa gift card at Stearns & Foster Summary: The Stearns & Foster Lux Estate mattress pairs the cloud-like softness of Tempur foams with a supportive core of breathable coils. There are four different firmness levels to choose from, making this a mattress with a wide appeal, while the optional pillow-top will further enhance the luxury feel. We were impressed with the temperature regulation during our Stearns & Foster Estate mattress review, and the Lux promises even better cooling thanks to the addition of cooling fibers. You can also expect enhanced pressure relief and support, due to the increased amount of specialty foam. However, our testers did find the Stearns & Foster Estate developed some indentations in the foam after just a few weeks of use. While this didn't effect the comfort, it could become an issue over time. Hopefully it's not a problem with the upgraded Lux Estate, but I still recommend rotating your mattress frequently. Price history: Stearns & Foster sales are infrequent and typically short lived. The $400 off saving is one of the biggest we've seen from the brand, taking a Medium feel queen down to $2,599 (was $2,999). The pillow-top options are more expensive (but also more luxurious). A Soft or Firm pillow-top is now $2,899, while a Medium pillow-top is $3,199. All options of the Luxe Estate also come with a $300 Visa gift card, which can be used anywhere Visa cards are accepted. Make sure to add code 300VISA at checkout to claim your gift card, otherwise it defaults to a free bedding set. Benefits: 90-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free white glove delivery

What to look for in a luxury mattress

It's hard to define the best luxury mattress, other than that it tends to come with a higher price tag! Luxury mattresses set themselves apart in a variety of different ways – whether that's using organic materials, high-tech innovations, or simply a sumptuous feel – but they're all beds you can't wait to climb into.

Luxury mattresses are typically tall and many also come with different firmness options. This allows you to tweak the feel to suit your needs while maintaining the features that made the mattress so appealing in the first place. The Stearns & Foster Lux Estate offers four firmness levels, including three pillow-top options.

Something else to consider when choosing a luxury mattress is the benefits: mattress trial, warranty, and delivery. From a premium bed brand, we expect to see a minimum of a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty (this is an area where Stearns & Foster falls short). Some luxury brands, such as Saatva, offer a 365-night trial and a lifetime warranty.

However, Stearns & Foster does provide free white glove delivery. This is a nice perk, as it means the delivery team will setup the mattress in the room of your choice, and remove the old bed while they're there.