Last chance! 3 luxury side sleeper mattresses with free set up and old bed removal in final Memorial Day sales
Save up to $400 on luxury beds from Saatva, Tempur-Pedic, and Stearns & Foster
A mattress-in-a-box is convenient for delivery, but it's on you to set it up. If you're unable (or unwilling) to deal with the process of unpacking a mattress, white glove delivery can help. And, there are deals still live on mattresses that offer this in-room set up and old bed removal, like a queen-size Saatva Classic for $400 off using out exclusive link. That brings the price down to $1,695 (was $2,095), which is great value for a luxury bed.
A few of the best mattresses of 2025 offer White Glove Delivery, but it often comes at an additional cost. The deals below not only include complimentary in-home setup, but also removal of your old mattress — and in some cases, your previous foundation or box spring.
For other ways to upgrade your sleep setup, visit our Memorial Day mattress and sleep deals hub for savings on pillows, sheets, and accessories. But for now, here are some luxury deals that are still live in the sales.
3 Memorial Day mattress deals still live with free White Glove Delivery
1. Saatva Classic Mattress (queen): was $2,099 now $1,699 at Saatva
Here's your chance to get our top-rated hybrid mattress at one of the lowest prices we've seen this year. Clicking our link will get you an extra $100 off the standard sale price. The Saatva Classic is handcrafted in the USA and delivered flat to your home, with removal of your old mattress and foundation included, if necessary. With three comfort levels and two height choices to pick from, you can tailor this mattress to your liking. Find out why we rate it the best mattress you can buy in our Saatva Classic Mattress review. Enjoy a 365-night trial and a lifetime warranty, too.
2. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress (queen): was $2,199 now $1,999 + free accessories with 300FREE at Tempur-Pedic
Tempur-Pedic tends to save its sales for major holidays. Right now, you can save $200 on its entry-level Tempur-Adapt memory foam mattress — and also get $300 worth of free accessories with code 300FREE. (Add eligible items to your cart.) It comes with free in-home setup in a room of your choice, with removal of your old mattress or box spring, if requested, at no extra charge. In our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress review, we liked it most for back and stomach sleeping, joint pain relief, and bed-sharing, as the motion isolation here is second to none. You'll also get a 90-night trial and a 10-year warranty.
3. Stearns & Foster Lux Estate (queen): was $2,999 now $2,599 + $300 Visa Gift Card at Stearns & Foster
This luxury sleep brand is synonymous with the Ritz-Carlton, as it's responsible for the 5-star hotel chain's eponymous mattress. Kick back and relax as your luxury mattress is delivered via complimentary White Glove Delivery. (Old mattress removal is included, as well.) A $200 discount may not seem like much, but like Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster holds out for special occasions when it comes to doling out deals. (Plus, it comes with a $300 Visa gift card you can spend anywhere.) You can choose the level of firmness you want, and for an ultra-luxe touch, upgrade to the pillow-top. Find out what we thought about it in our Stearns & Foster Estate Mattress review. Similarly to the Tempur, you'll get a 90-night trial and a 10-year warranty.
User score: ★★★★1/2(1,100+ reviews)
