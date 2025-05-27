Last chance! 3 luxury side sleeper mattresses with free set up and old bed removal in final Memorial Day sales

A mattress-in-a-box is convenient for delivery, but it's on you to set it up. If you're unable (or unwilling) to deal with the process of unpacking a mattress, white glove delivery can help. And, there are deals still live on mattresses that offer this in-room set up and old bed removal, like a queen-size Saatva Classic for $400 off using out exclusive link. That brings the price down to $1,695 (was $2,095), which is great value for a luxury bed.

A few of the best mattresses of 2025 offer White Glove Delivery, but it often comes at an additional cost. The deals below not only include complimentary in-home setup, but also removal of your old mattress — and in some cases, your previous foundation or box spring.

For other ways to upgrade your sleep setup, visit our Memorial Day mattress and sleep deals hub for savings on pillows, sheets, and accessories. But for now, here are some luxury deals that are still live in the sales.

3 Memorial Day mattress deals still live with free White Glove Delivery