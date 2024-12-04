Cyber Monday mattress deals with free bedding bundles — ends soon

Cyber Monday might be behind us, but we're still seeing big discounts on some of our favorite mattress brands as we head further into the holiday season. To maximize your budget (and upgrade your entire sleep set up), I've rounded up three deals that come with free bedding.



The Helix Midnight Luxe, which features in our guide to the best mattresses of the year for all sleepers and budgets, is still 27% off in an extended sale. That brings the price of a queen down to $1,732 (was $2,373.33.) Plus, the Luxe comes with a cosy free bedding bundle worth up to $418, including two pillows, a sheet set and mattress protector.

This is your last real chance to take advantage of some of the deep discounts in this year's extended Cyber Monday mattress sales and get free bedding thrown in — and just in time for Christmas. Here's our top 3 deals to shop today...

2. Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress: twin from $699 from $399 + free bedding bundle worth $149 at Cocoon by Sealy

Hot sleeper? The Chill Mattress from Cocoon by Sealy comes in a breathable knit cover with a special phase change material that's cool-to-touch and wicks away moisture, making it one of our best memory foam mattress for those on a budget prone to sleeping hot. Our tester rated this medium-firm bed 4 out of 5 in the Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress review for overall support, comfort and pressure relief from the memory foam layer which also scored well for temperature regulation (considering it's an all-foam mattress). You'll find that the Chill Mattress is often 35% off in the regular Cocoon by Sealy mattress sales like now, dropping the MSRP of a queen from $1,079 to $699 plus a free Sealy Sleep Bundle of 2 pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector - that's incredible value. Other perks include a 100-night risk-free trial period, a 10-year warranty and free shipping within 3 business days.