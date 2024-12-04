Cyber Monday mattress deals with free bedding bundles — ends soon
Cyber Monday might be behind us, but we're still seeing big discounts on some of our favorite mattress brands as we head further into the holiday season. To maximize your budget (and upgrade your entire sleep set up), I've rounded up three deals that come with free bedding.
The Helix Midnight Luxe, which features in our guide to the best mattresses of the year for all sleepers and budgets, is still 27% off in an extended sale. That brings the price of a queen down to $1,732 (was $2,373.33.) Plus, the Luxe comes with a cosy free bedding bundle worth up to $418, including two pillows, a sheet set and mattress protector.
This is your last real chance to take advantage of some of the deep discounts in this year's extended Cyber Monday mattress sales and get free bedding thrown in — and just in time for Christmas. Here's our top 3 deals to shop today...
1. Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress: was from $1,373.75 $1,002.84 with code TOMS27 + freebies at Helix Sleep
The Midnight Luxe is one of our best hybrid mattresses, thanks to its ultra-cushioning build made up of Helix Responsive Foam, copper gel memory foam, DuraFoam and a plush pillow top for cloud-like comfort. During our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review, our lead tester found that it was incredibly comfortable and supportive when side sleeping, which is why we rate it as our best mattress for side sleepers. Typically Helix Mattress sales hover around 20% to a 25% off but an extended Cyber Monday deal takes 27% off when you use the code TOM27 at checkout, taking the price of a queen down to $1,732.54. from $2,373. The free bedding bundle (worth up to $418) comes with a two pillows, a mattress protector and a white sheet set. Mattress comes with a 100-night sleep trial, 15-year warranty and free fast shipping.
2. Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress: twin from $699 from $399 + free bedding bundle worth $149 at Cocoon by Sealy
Hot sleeper? The Chill Mattress from Cocoon by Sealy comes in a breathable knit cover with a special phase change material that's cool-to-touch and wicks away moisture, making it one of our best memory foam mattress for those on a budget prone to sleeping hot. Our tester rated this medium-firm bed 4 out of 5 in the Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress review for overall support, comfort and pressure relief from the memory foam layer which also scored well for temperature regulation (considering it's an all-foam mattress). You'll find that the Chill Mattress is often 35% off in the regular Cocoon by Sealy mattress sales like now, dropping the MSRP of a queen from $1,079 to $699 plus a free Sealy Sleep Bundle of 2 pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector - that's incredible value. Other perks include a 100-night risk-free trial period, a 10-year warranty and free shipping within 3 business days.
3. Bear Original Mattress: twin from $699 from $499 + 2 free Cirrus Cloud queen pillows worth $150 at Bear
This all-foam mattress is a great option for all sleeping positions and body types. It is crafted from four layers starting from a breathable quilt cover, a cooling gel memory foam layer, a supportive and pressure relieving Bear Dynamic Foam layer and a final high-density foam durable base. While this medium-firm performed well in terms of comfort, edge support and motion isolation in our testing process, our reviewer who doesn't really sleep hot found it to be a bit warm most nights (read our full review on the Bear Original Mattress for more details), so we won't recommend it for very hot sleepers. Today's 35% discount (which is better than the standard 30% off sale, but not quite as high as the 40% off we saw earlier in the week) takes a queen down to $649 from $998. You also get a free pillow set of a double pack of queen sized Cirrus Cloud (worth $150), plus a 120-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping and returns.
