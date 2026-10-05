I hiked Mount Fuji in head-to-toe Patagonia — the classic Houdini jacket is 51% off right now

Patagonia is the only hiking brand I will recommend with my whole chest. I've never had a miss from it: my Patagonia Torrentshell jacket keeps me dry even in the vilest of storms. My R1 fleece kept me warm on the peak of Mount Fuji. And my Patagonia Silent Down parka enrobes me like a mother's embrace even at 1°F.

If you're a hiker — especially a hiker in a windy, damp climate, like the PNW — the Houdini jacket would be the ideal outer layer. Just 100g (3.7 ounces) and coated in DWR (water repellent), it can also be stashed away between uses. It truly is one of the best hiking jackets.

Right now, the Houdini is discounted by up to 51% at REI. Honestly, I would pay full price for it — boy, have I paid full price for Patagonia in the past. But snagging it at well under $60 is just too good to miss. Here are all the variants REI has on sale — and we're tracking all the best Amazon October Prime Day deals live so you don't have to.

Save 51% ($61) Patagonia Houdini Jacket - Men's: was $119 now $58 at REI The classic Houdini jacket is ideal for days when you need a reliable, water-repellent layer but you don't want to be bogged down by a heavy pack. Luckily, the Houdini is only 3.7 ounces (104g) and is finished with DWR. Three colors are discounted to $82, including the pictured sage-blue three colors $82. One color is $58, but only available in XS. I'd recommend size XS for a petite woman, too — I wear a men's size S Torrentshell, and it fits me perfectly.

Save 28% ($39) Patagonia Houdini Stash Half-Zip Jacket - Men's: was $139 now $100 at REI The Houdini Stash Half-Zip Jacket is for your long hikes where you need a water-repellent layer just in case. This version stashes into its own pocket for easy carrying. Right now, three colors are on sale at $100: this pictured colorway, a cool stone pattern, and green. Most sizes are available even in the sale versions.

What makes the Patagonia Houdini Jacket so good?

This is a completely true story. I once met a wise elderly man on top of a freezing hill in the English Lake District. He was on the last day of his east-coast-to-west-coast thru-hike and needed a lift to the local train station — I obliged, of course.

Roger and I got chatting, and he told me he believes all outdoor gear belongs to three categories: lightness, functionality, and price. He said that most gear could only manage two. A light and functional jacket, for example, would never be affordable. Or a cheap, waterproof jacket would never be lightweight. Or a light and cheap coat couldn't be waterproof. You see what I mean?

The Houdini Jacket, however, is all three (on sale). The jacket is just 100g (3.7 ounces), coated with Patagonia's DWR, blocks wind — and the Stash version stashes away inside its own zip.

It's an incredibly thin jacket, so don't buy it expecting it will keep you warm. That's what the Patagonia R1 pullover, or similar, is for. The Houdini also isn't waterproof, but coated with DWR water repellent. It's incredibly fast-drying, but you also might want to look at the Torrentshell 3L or similar for very wet weather.

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