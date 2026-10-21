I’ve owned this Patagonia fleece for a decade — it’s perfect for cold mornings and chilly evenings, and it's 50% off right now in this secret sale

The clocks are changing, the temperature is dropping, and fleece season is officially here. I’ve been testing fitness gear for a decade, and one of my go-to items is my Micro-D Patagonia fleece — and right now, it’s 50% off in this REI sale.

Good gear lasts more than one season, and this fleece is going into its 10th winter. It has a high neck to keep the weather out, and it’s made of fast-drying microfleece for a breathable yet cosy layer.

This layer is seriously cute and cosy for fall, with dropped shoulders for a relaxed fit that sits at hip-height. It’s a lightweight layer, weighing 8.6 ounces, so it won’t take up much space or weight in your pack, and it has a relaxed fit for throwing on mid-hike.

The half-zip design makes it easy to layer — you can pull the zip right down to make it more breathable as you start walking, or zip it fully to keep the cold out when you stop for a hot chocolate. The elasticated cuffs keep the cold out, but also make it easier to layer this underneath a jacket or wear gloves.

Like all Patagonia items, it’s built to last, and my Micro D fleece proves this tenfold. I’ve chucked this in my pack, thrown it on after a marathon, and worn it for countless dog walks. It hasn’t pilled or lost its shape, and it’s one I reach for season after season. Plus, for $48, it’s a bargain right now.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Alternatively, you can read our content on the Tom's Guide app available now for iOS and Android.