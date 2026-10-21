I’ve owned this Patagonia fleece for a decade — it’s perfect for cold mornings and chilly evenings, and it's 50% off right now in this secret sale
Grab it while you can
The clocks are changing, the temperature is dropping, and fleece season is officially here. I’ve been testing fitness gear for a decade, and one of my go-to items is my Micro-D Patagonia fleece — and right now, it’s 50% off in this REI sale.
Good gear lasts more than one season, and this fleece is going into its 10th winter. It has a high neck to keep the weather out, and it’s made of fast-drying microfleece for a breathable yet cosy layer.
Right now, the beautiful Thin Ice colorway is down to $48 in REI’s mid-season deal. It’s still available in a handful of sizes. The men’s Micro D Fleece Pullover is still full price at $79, but REI members can get rewards.
This layer is seriously cute and cosy for fall, with dropped shoulders for a relaxed fit that sits at hip-height. It’s a lightweight layer, weighing 8.6 ounces, so it won’t take up much space or weight in your pack, and it has a relaxed fit for throwing on mid-hike.
The half-zip design makes it easy to layer — you can pull the zip right down to make it more breathable as you start walking, or zip it fully to keep the cold out when you stop for a hot chocolate. The elasticated cuffs keep the cold out, but also make it easier to layer this underneath a jacket or wear gloves.
Like all Patagonia items, it’s built to last, and my Micro D fleece proves this tenfold. I’ve chucked this in my pack, thrown it on after a marathon, and worn it for countless dog walks. It hasn’t pilled or lost its shape, and it’s one I reach for season after season. Plus, for $48, it’s a bargain right now.
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Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness Managing Editor, which means she looks after everything fitness-related - from running gear to yoga mats. An avid runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past ten years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone.
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