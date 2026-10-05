I review outdoor gear — the most versatile Patagonia jacket in my closet is 50% off

I review outdoor gear, and the best Patagonia jacket I’ve ever owned — better yet, the most versatile piece of outerwear in my closet — is marked down 50% right now, but you’ll need to move with haste to secure this deal.

I’m speaking, of course, about the Patagonia Nano Puff, the world’s greatest/comfiest ultralightweight, insulated, packable,weather-resistant jacket (IMHO). Normally a cool $229, you can score one for just $113 via Patagonia. And if Patagonia doesn't have the right fit, you can find additional sizes on sale for 35% off via REI.

Save 51% Patagonia Nano Puff: was $229 now $113 at Patagonia Over the past nearly two decades, my Patagonia Nano Puff has kept me warm, dry, and comfortable on no fewer than four continents while enjoying extreme activities from snowboarding the high peaks of British Columbia to horseback riding the deserts of Egypt.

I remember my first Patagonia Nano Puff jacket. It was gifted to me back in 2011, and I still technically own it. I say technically, because at some point, maybe eight years ago, I traded in the original one — seriously worn and in need of repair — for a fresh one that remains in my active rotation (Patagonia charged me $0 for the swap).

But that’s not my only Patagonia Nano Puff. I also own a hoodless one — like the one shown here — a core bit of my snowboarding and winter adventure kit. Plus, I keep a fresh-looking 'Puff' for social settings, though it mostly gets worn under less-technical, more fashionable layers.

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With the exception of my OG Patagonia Nano Puff, the other two were acquired during sales events like this very one (never pay full retail!). But don't get used to these prices; Patagonia’s best outerwear rarely goes on sale for 50% off, especially ultra-popular garments like the Nano Puff.

This is to say, if you’re tempted by this epic Patagonia Nano Puff deal, don’t delay; this one will sell out quickly.