I review outdoor gear — the most versatile Patagonia jacket in my closet is 50% off
This jacket is an absolute staple
I review outdoor gear, and the best Patagonia jacket I’ve ever owned — better yet, the most versatile piece of outerwear in my closet — is marked down 50% right now, but you’ll need to move with haste to secure this deal.
I’m speaking, of course, about the Patagonia Nano Puff, the world’s greatest/comfiest ultralightweight, insulated, packable,weather-resistant jacket (IMHO). Normally a cool $229, you can score one for just $113 via Patagonia. And if Patagonia doesn't have the right fit, you can find additional sizes on sale for 35% off via REI.
Over the past nearly two decades, my Patagonia Nano Puff has kept me warm, dry, and comfortable on no fewer than four continents while enjoying extreme activities from snowboarding the high peaks of British Columbia to horseback riding the deserts of Egypt.
I remember my first Patagonia Nano Puff jacket. It was gifted to me back in 2011, and I still technically own it. I say technically, because at some point, maybe eight years ago, I traded in the original one — seriously worn and in need of repair — for a fresh one that remains in my active rotation (Patagonia charged me $0 for the swap).
But that’s not my only Patagonia Nano Puff. I also own a hoodless one — like the one shown here — a core bit of my snowboarding and winter adventure kit. Plus, I keep a fresh-looking 'Puff' for social settings, though it mostly gets worn under less-technical, more fashionable layers.
As well as access to these exclusive Prime Big Deal Days savings, you can get free Prime shipping, access to Prime Video streaming, Prime Music, Amazon Luna gaming, unlimited cloud photo storage and a whole lot more.
With the exception of my OG Patagonia Nano Puff, the other two were acquired during sales events like this very one (never pay full retail!). But don't get used to these prices; Patagonia’s best outerwear rarely goes on sale for 50% off, especially ultra-popular garments like the Nano Puff.
This is to say, if you’re tempted by this epic Patagonia Nano Puff deal, don’t delay; this one will sell out quickly.
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Dan Bracaglia is the Tom’s Guide editorial lead for all things smartwatches, fitness trackers and outdoor gear. With 15 years of experience as a consumer technology journalist testing everything from Oura Rings to instant cameras, Dan is deeply passionate about helping readers save money and make informed purchasing decisions. In the past year alone, Dan has assessed major product releases from the likes of Apple, Garmin, Google, Samsung, Polar and many others.
An avid outdoor adventurer, Dan is based in the U.S. Pacific Northwest where he takes advantage of the beautiful surroundings every chance he gets. A lover of kayaking, hiking, swimming, biking, snowboarding and exploring, he also makes every effort to combine his day job with his passions. When not assessing the sleep tracking and heart rate accuracy of the latest tach gadgets, you can find him photographing Seattle’s vibrant underground music community.
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