I never really liked the Fitbit Charge 6, but here are 6 reasons why I’m excited about the Fitbit Edge

I’ll let you in on a secret — I never really liked the Fitbit Charge 6. Sure, it’s been one of the most popular fitness trackers on the market for years, and when someone asked me for a Fitbit recommendation (pre-the launch of the Fitbit Air earlier this year), the Charge 6 was the one I’d recommend. But between the slightly boxy look and the tiny screen that was impossible to use with sweaty fingers, I didn’t love it.

Yesterday, Google announced the launch of the $180 Fitbit Edge, coming October 27, and it looks to be replacing the Charge 6 in the brand’s lineup, sitting between the $99 Fitbit Edge and the $399 Google Pixel Watch 5.

Here’s why I’m excited about the new fitness tracker:

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1. There's loads of different band options

At launch, Google has shown us tons of different band options coming with the Fitbit Edge. There’s everything from plastic active bands to sleek metal options, and like the Fitbit Air, it looks to be super easy to swap between them.

This makes it easy to upgrade the look of your fitness tracker at the click of two buttons, making it much more versatile. We’re not sure yet how much these extra bands will cost, and at the time of writing, you can only choose between the active band and the Stephen Curry looped band when pre-ordering.

(Image credit: Google)

2. It's larger than the Charge 6

While this won’t be a selling point for everyone, I’m pleased that the Fitbit Edge is slightly larger than the Fitbit Charge 6. The dimensions aren’t hugely different: 39.2 x 25.6 mm, compared to 36.7 x 23.1 mm on the Fitbit Charge 6, yet the screen is much bigger.

As mentioned above, I found the screen of the Fitbit Charge 6 difficult to use, especially with sweaty or wet fingers, so the larger, brighter screen is a welcome addition.

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3. There's a physical button on the side

If you’ve read any of my articles on Tom’s Guide before, you’ll know that I hate a fitness tracker without any buttons. As well as a bigger, brighter screen, there’s also a physical button on the side of the Fitbit Edge, which seems to be an actual button you can click, rather than the haptic button on the Fitbit Charge 6.

(Image credit: Google)

4. Unlike the Fitbit Air, it has an ECG sensor

If you flip the Fitbit Edge over, you’ll see that you’re getting quite a few sensors for $180. The heart rate sensor looks pretty similar to that used in the Fitbit Air, which I’ve found to be extremely accurate. It takes a reading every two seconds, giving you accurate heart rate readings, but the Fitbit Edge takes this further with an ECG sensor, which can detect signs of A-Fib.

There’s also a skin temperature sensor, which can help give you menstrual cycle insights, HRV tracking, and an SpO2 sensor to track blood oxygen saturation. All of these are pretty standard on fitness trackers these days, but you’re getting a lot for your money here.

5. There's built-in GPS

As well as the screen, one of the main selling points of this tracker over the Fitbit Air is the built-in GPS, allowing you to track your runs and rides outside without having to have your phone with you.

(Image credit: Google)

Plus, at launch, Google really highlighted the updated automatic activity tracking coming later this month on the Fitbit Edge and Fitbit Air, saying it will be able to recognise exercises like stand-up paddleboarding and yoga, as well as more typical ones like bike rides, walks, and runs.

Of course, with the Edge, you have the option of easily starting a workout from your wrist, but I’m excited to try the new feature, as I’ve never found automatic activity tracking to be all that great.

6. Tracking gets a big upgrade from the Fitbit Charge 6

Finally, if we’re comparing this to the Fitbit Charge 6, it’s a much better fitness tracker in general. You’ve got all of the new features released that were released with the Fitbit Air, including cardio load, VO2 max, and the readiness feature, which tells you how ‘ready’ you are to push yourself.

There’s also Google’s Gemini-powered health coach for Google Health Premium subscribers, which I’ve found one of the best out there. In my testing, rather than just regurgitating your own stats back to you, it’ll give you actionable insights into how to recover smarter.

I’ll be putting the Google Edge to the test once I get my hands on a device in the next few weeks, but it’s shaping up to be a decent option if you’re not after a smartwatch, or you love the sound of the Fitbit Air, but aren’t quite sure if a screenless device is for you.

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