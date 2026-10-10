Forget the Fitbit Air — 5 things you need to know about the rumored Fitbit Edge

Despite debuting back in 2023, the Fitbit Charge 6 remains one of my favorite fitness trackers on the market today because of its onboard GPS, reliable tracking performance, small but bright display, comfy design, impressive battery life, and support for several handy Google apps.

While 2026’s Fitbit Air is in some ways the spiritual successor to the Fitbit Charge 6, the lack of a screen, smart features, and onboard GPS means it doesn’t quite fill the same shoes as its older sibling.

So, will Google ever launch a Charge 6 replacement, or is the brand too concerned about sales potentially cannibalizing interest in the Pixel Watch 5? Based on a host of recent rumors and links, the former now seems likely.

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That’s right, a true-blue Fitbit Charge 6 replacement could debut as early as this year. Better yet, it may combine all the best bits of the Fitbit Charge 6 in a smaller, more Fitbit Air-like package.

Here are the five biggest things you should know about the rumored Fitbit Edge.

1. Unlike the Fitbit Air, the Edge is rumored to have a screen

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

Screen-free fitness trackers are clearly in vogue at the moment. 2026 gave us the Fitbit Air, Garmin Cirqa, Luna Band, and more. While I’m a fan of the distraction-free promise of these devices, sometimes it’s nice to interact with your gadget without having to open an app on your phone.

Google seems to agree, because the Fitbit Edge is rumored to incorporate a 1.34-inch display that’s likely touch-sensitive, according to a report by Forbes. Leaked images, shared by Android Headlines, also suggest that the device will have at least one physical button on the side of the case.

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2. Onboard GPS also seems likely

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

My biggest gripe about the Fitbit Air is that it lacks onboard GPS, which means you need to carry your paired phone with you for outdoor workouts if you want accurate location-based data.

As someone who frequently makes use of the great outdoors for my recreational enjoyment, I much prefer not being forced to bring my bulky iPhone 16 Plus along for the excursion, especially when going for a run or bike ride.

Fortunately, the Fitbit Edge is rumored to include onboard GPS, just like the Fitbit Charge 6. On the flip side, this probably means that battery life won’t be quite as good as the Fitbit Air, which lasts roughly a week per charge. More likely, it will be closer to five days, similar to the Charge 6.

3. The Edge will probably support basic Google apps

(Image credit: Android Headlines / Tom's Guide)

Don’t expect the Fitbit Edge to be jam-packed with smart features; that’s what the Pixel Watch line is for, but you can likely expect it to support some basic Google apps, like Google Maps, Google Music, and Google Wallet.

4. Expect a petite, lightweight design

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

Again, going by leaked images, the Fitbit Edge appears to be slightly smaller than the Fitbit Charge 6, with a more pebble-like case design. The strap shown appears similar in design to the silicone straps that ship with the Pixel Watch 5.

While I don’t have any concrete specs, I suspect the Edge will weigh less than the ~30 g Fitbit Charge 6 but a little more than the ~13 g Fitbit Air.

With only one physical button shown on the right side of the case, it seems likely that the screen on the tracker will be touch-sensitive. Design-wise, I expect Google to launch the Fitbit Edge with a decent selection of eye-catching color combinations to choose from.

5. It will likely cost between $150 and $200

(Image credit: Future)

The Fitbit Air is $99, while the Fitbit Charge 6 launched at $159. How much can we expect the Fitbit Edge to go for? Given the rate of inflation over the past three years, it seems likely that the Edge will cost a little bit more than its predecessor, but I highly doubt it will surpass $200.

What are your thoughts on the Fitbit Edge? Does it sound like a proper replacement for the Fitbit Charge 6? Moreover, cost aside, which fitness tracker would you rather own, the screen-free Fitbit Air or a screen- and GPS-equipped Fitbit Edge? Let me know below.

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