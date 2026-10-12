Google Fitbit Edge vs Fitbit Air: Which should you choose?

Fans of the Fitbit Charge 6, listen up—Google just launched the new $179 Fitbit Edge, and it replaces the Charge in the brand’s fitness-tracker lineup.

But where does it fit in Google’s smartwatch lineup? And should you choose the Fitbit Edge or the $99 Fitbit Air? Read on to find out more

What is the Fitbit Edge?

(Image credit: Google)

Google hasn’t released a Fitbit Charge since 2023, and at a glance, the Fitbit Edge seems to be replacing the budget fitness tracker.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

On paper, it has a lot of the same features as the Charge: a small display, a week of battery life, built-in GPS, and the ability to track your workouts, sleep, and stress from your wrist. It won’t give you as many apps or notifications as a smartwatch, but it will do all the basics when it comes to keeping an eye on your health and fitness goals.

Design-wise, it looks more modern, with rounded edges compared to the Fitbit Charge 6’s boxier look. It’s also slightly bigger at 39.2 x 25.6 mm, compared to 36.7 x 23.1 mm on the Fitbit Charge 6.

(Image credit: Google)

The Fitbit Edge costs $180/£160 and comes in four different colors in the active band option: olive green, black, white, or pink.

The olive version has an olive aluminum casing, and the pink Fitbit Edge has a champagne gold casing. Like the Fitbit Air, there’s also a special edition Stephen Curry band, which is more expensive. Like the Fitbit Air, it’s easy to swap between bands, and from the looks of things, there are plenty more options coming soon.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Like the Fitbit Air, if you want to unlock the Gemini-powered health coach, or some of the more advanced sleep features, you’ll need to pay for a Google Health Premium membership.

This is an extra expense, but in my testing, the Fitbit Air has the best AI-powered health coach out there, so if you use it, it’s worth it.

You can pre-order the Fitbit Edge now, for release on October 27.

Should you buy the Fitbit Edge or the Fitbit Air?

(Image credit: Google)

Here’s the big question, though: should you buy the Fitbit Edge or the $99 Fitbit Air? The answer really depends on how much you want your fitness tracker to have a screen.

I’m yet to test the Fitbit Edge, but will, of course, be following up with a full review once I get my hands on one. The Fitbit Air, on the other hand, is one of my favorite fitness trackers of 2026.

Part of the appeal when it comes to the Fitbit Air is its low cost and its comfortable design. For $99, you’re getting an excellent fitness tracker that’s seriously comfortable. However, you obviously can’t see any live feedback during your workouts.

The Fitbit Edge seems to be in the middle. It won’t give you all the notifications and apps as the Pixel Watch 5, but it will give you more than the Fitbit Air, which doesn’t have a screen, an ECG app, or built-in GPS.

Unlike the Google Pixel Watch 5, the Fitbit Edge will work with Android and iOS.

We’ll be testing the Fitbit Edge soon, so keep an eye on Tom’s Guide!

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.