10 Offbeat Social Networks

Ello

Ello launched in March 2014, but then exploded in popularity later in the year after a chunk of Facebook users jumped ship following the enforcement of a "real name policy." So what's made Ello so popular? Well, Ello's vision of social networking is that of an ad-free experience where users are not the product to be processed with big data tools and sold to corporations, but rather where they can shape their online identity however they wish, sharing as much or as little as they want under any username. Ello has since done a bit of an ecommerce pivot, highlighting creators, artists, and their items for sale, with an iPhone app that is part social network, part online marketplace.