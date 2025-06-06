How to set up parental controls on Nintendo Switch 2

Keeping kids safe in the digital world starts with proper parental controls. The Nintendo Switch 2 offers comprehensive tools to help you manage your child's gaming experience.

The setup process requires downloading Nintendo's dedicated parental controls app on your smartphone. This app then syncs with your console to manage restrictions remotely. You can set age-appropriate game ratings, monitor playtime, and control communication features.

Best of all, the system grows with your family. You can easily adjust restrictions as your child matures, gradually giving them more freedom while maintaining the safety controls that give you peace of mind.

Here's how to set up parental controls on the Nintendo Switch 2.

1. Access the parental controls menu (Image: © Tom's Guide) Navigate to System Settings icon (cog icon) on your Switch 2's home screen and select it. Scroll down through the settings menu until you find Parental Controls and click on it. From there, select Set Up Parental Controls to begin the process.

2. Download the Switch parental controls app (Image: © Tom's Guide) You'll be prompted to download the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls app on your smartphone, which is required to manage restrictions. The easiest method is to open your phone's camera and scan the QR code displayed on your Switch 2's screen. Alternatively, download it directly from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store.

3. Link your Nintendo account to the app (Image: © Tom's Guide) Open the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls app on your phone and follow the on-screen instructions to log in with your Nintendo Account. If you don't have a Nintendo Account, you can create one for free during this process. When prompted, enter the six-digit code that appears in the app into your Switch 2 console to establish the connection between devices.

4. Set up parental control settings (Image: © Tom's Guide) Use the smartphone app to customize restrictions based on your child's age and maturity level. You can set age-based game rating restrictions, establish daily play time limits, and control who your child can communicate with through GameChat features. The app also allows you to monitor your child's gaming activity, including which games they play and how long they spend playing them.

5. Save and monitor your settings (Image: © Tom's Guide) Review all your chosen restrictions and save the settings through the app. Remember that these controls aren't permanent, you can adjust them anytime as your child grows or demonstrates increased responsibility. The app will continue to sync with your Switch 2, allowing you to monitor usage and make changes remotely whenever needed.

Now you've learned how to set up parental controls on Nintendo Switch 2, why not take a look at our other useful Switch 2 guides?

We have how to connect Nintendo Switch 2 to your TV or monitor and how to transfer data from Nintendo Switch to Switch 2.