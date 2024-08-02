Google's School Time feature expanding to more devices — parents need to know about this

Google has introduced a new tool for parents to keep their children off their phones during school hours.

Google recently announced it is bringing the Fitbit Ace LTE's "School Time" feature to more Android devices. For reference, School Time allows parents to control the functionality of their children's devices. While using the feature, parents can set the device to show a much more limited home screen, with access to a minimal number of apps, at specified hours on specified days. 

School Time allows parents to set the device to permit calls or texts from specific contacts within Google's Parental Control App, Family Link. This feature is not just limited to school time and can be set for any time of day. Its adaptability and the control it offers help to set School Time apart as one of the best parental control apps.

Two teenage boys leaning against a wall texting on smartphones.

(Image credit: Twin Design/Shutterstock)

Google is also expanding the parental control options regarding YouTube. Parents will soon be able to link their YouTube accounts to their children’s, making it easier to keep an eye on what they are watching. Google also mentions how Family Link can be enabled for all ages, giving parents the flexibility to  “determine the apps, products and experiences their teens can use, while also continuing to monitor their activity and set digital ground rules such as screen time limits or location sharing.”

Finally, Google is adding default safety settings for all users under 18, including “turning  SafeSearch on, implementing content restrictions and turning autoplay off on YouTube.” This is all added to the “ recently introduced new safeguards that limit recommendations of videos with content that could be problematic, especially for teens, if viewed in repetition – such as content related to body image.”

There is no doubt that the rise of smartphones is concerning for parents, especially with how hard it is to know for sure what kids are looking at online. It is good to know that companies like Google are working with parents to do what they can to protect their children.

Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 