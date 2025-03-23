AI-powered tax scams are here - how to stay safe from deepfakes, phishing and more this tax season

While there are plenty of reasons to look forward to spring, tax season is generally not on that list.

Doing your taxes can be a lot of things: complicated, confusing, and time-consuming among them. One of the things it doesn't have to be is dangerous.

This year, there have been a whole new slew of fraudulent and outright malicious online scams — many of which use AI and deepfakes to try and convince targets into giving out personal information so that it can be used for further identity theft and nefarious purposes like opening a credit card or loan in another person's name.

According to new research from LifeLock, these are the scams to keep a close eye out for this year.

W2 Phishing Scams

These scams leverage AI in order to create voice calls, chatbot messages or emails that sound like coworkers or executives. The scammers then contact people, usually in an HR or finance department and use company lingo and information in order to get their target to send sensitive documents that contain tax information — in this case, they're often hunting for W2s.

The scammers can use these W2s to file tax returns and take the refund money; they can also use the Social Security numbers on the forms to commit identity theft.

You're going to want to be on the look out for any requests for W2s or employee tax information. Verify the sender via telephone or an independent method to ensure that the request is legitimate. Follow company policy for rules about sensitive personal information and if you receive any scams like this, forward them to phishing@irs.gov with "W2 Scam" as the subject line.

Disaster Relief Fund tax scams

According to LifeLock, there is often a rise in fake donation sites or insurance related scams during tax season too, likely because this is when people often write-off previous donations, or make last minute ones.

This scam involves impersonating officials to steal data or payments, or they exploit IRS tax extensions for disaster-affected individuals. Since targets are likely still recovering from a disaster, there's a built-in sense of urgency, which scammers are eager to act on.

You're going to want to be extra careful when dealing with anyone trying to reach you on social media and asking for payments via gift cards, through a cash app, or anyone who wants you to give out your personal information online.

Offer in Compromise Scams

This is basically a debt relief style scam wherein scammers will use AI to send out robocalls, emails or deepfake videos of a fake tax professional endorsing services with promise of similarly fake debt relief.

The IRS does, in fact, offer a real program called Offer in Compromise which helps people settle up on past tax debts. However, scammers impersonate often impersonate it to victimize people with fake services and programs.

Be wary of any promise that claims it can help you settle your debt for pennies on the dollar, or says that the IRS is preparing to seize your assets. Know the common signs of AI manipulation and distortion in videos but also be suspicious of any pushy treatment when it comes to offers of debt relief or settlement.

How to stay safe from tax scams

First, make sure you get an IRS Identity Protection PIN. The IP PIN is free to obtain and provides an added layer of security.

The IP PIN is a six-digit number that is assigned to a taxpayer for use when filing a return; taxpayers are assigned a new one each year, and the IP PIN is known only to the taxpayer, the IRS and an accountant or tax preparer. It's designed specifically to prevent scammers from filing a return using someone else's Social Security number and personal information.

The IRS has strongly encouraged everyone to sign up for an IP PIN for the 2025 tax season by signing up for an IRS Online Account.

After you've created an account and verified your identity through ID.me, you can click on the Profile link, then scroll to opt into the Identity Protection PIN program. You can also request a PIN by submitting Form 15227 or via an in-person appointment at a Taxpayer Assistance Center.

Other steps to help you stay safe this tax season include following the usual rules for being vigilant against phishing attacks.

Never click on unexpected links or open unexpected PDFs. Check email addresses and emails for misspellings and make sure they're coming from the correct and expected places.

You also want to verify with the sender via independent methods that they've sent the communication. Have a 'safe word' to use with family members to make sure you're speaking with them on the phone — and not an AI recreation of their voice.

Be suspicious of any email, text, social media message or phone call that contains a sense of urgency or threat or that wants you to share your personal information.

Remember the IRS will never contact you over the phone, or via text to ask you for you a payment or for your personal information. They, and I cannot stress this enough, already have your Social Security number. Do not give it out over the phone or in a text message. Likewise, do not share any other personal information or give out banking information.

Use a VPN and a password manager on your computer, and make sure you've got the best antivirus software installed and up to date just in case you accidentally click on something that's less than legitimate.