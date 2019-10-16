Best Podcast Apps

Pocket Casts (Android, iOS)

Pocket Casts ( Android , iOS ) has long been one of our favorite mobile podcatchers, thanks to features like cross-device and cross-platform syncing, episode auto-downloading and cleanup. As a paid app, though, there was a significant barrier to entry. That changed in September when Pocket Casts went completely free on mobile without dropping any features for free users. In addition to the cross platform syncing, Pocket Casts allows for podcast discovery based on categories or your listening habits, and the app features organization tools for streaming and downloading episodes (and cleaning up episodes that you’ve listened to). Configurable controls cover timeskips, sleep timers and more. A Pocket Casts Plus tier adds the desktop and web apps, 10GB cloud storage, as well as themes and custom icons.