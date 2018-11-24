8 Essential Battlefield 5 Multiplayer Tips

Lace up your boots, soldier

Update:As part of its Cyber Monday sale, eBay via Newegg has Battlefield V for Xbox One or for PS4 for $46.99. It's the only sale we've seen on this just-released game.

Battlefield V's combination of breakneck gameplay, gorgeous graphics and various customization options makes it one of the best first-person shooters of the year. But as a simulation of war, this latest entry in the Battlefield franchise can feel brutally difficult at times. While it isn't as unforgiving as its predecessor, Battlefield V can quickly become overwhelming for newcomers. Fortunately, simple but crucial tactics will greatly improve your kill-to-death ratio and help bring victory to your team.

Here are eight tips to help you become a decorated Battlefield V soldier.

Credit: Dice