The Best Movies to Stream on a Summer Night

Happy Feet (2006)

Cool down this summer with Happy Feet: an animated musical comedy about a community of emperor penguins in Antarctica. The film features the voices of a number of stars, including Elijah Wood, Robin Williams, Brittany Murphy, Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman and Hugo Weaving. (Also keep an ear out for Steve Irwin's very last cameo role. - Editor's Note) In the film, Mumble is an outcast among the other penguins because he cannot sing, a talent which the penguins consider necessary for finding a mate. However, Mumble possesses the unusual skill of tap dancing instead. Throughout the film, he struggles to find love and acceptance within his emperor penguin community, and outside of it.

Credit: Warner Bros.