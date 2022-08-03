The Sandman release date and time — how to watch on Netflix

Welcome to the World of Dreams. Netflix's The Sandman series release date is upon is, delivering the long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman's beloved DC comic books.

The Sandman is described as "a rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven." It follows Dream aka Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), lord of the Dreaming realm. He’s one of seven Endless, who include his sister Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste).

After Dream is captured by occultists in 1916, he’s imprisoned for over a century. When he emerges, he finds that his kingdom is in complete disorder and living nightmare The Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook) has escaped. Setting things to rights won’t be easy, as Morpheus also finds himself facing off against Lucifer Morningstar (Gwendoline Christie) and contending with occult detective Johanna Constantine (Jenna Coleman)

Gaiman is an executive producer on The Sandman and has given his full approval to the series. "This is Sandman being made for people who love Sandman by people who love Sandman," Gaiman said in a teaser video.

Here's what you need to watch The Sandman on Netflix.

When does The Sandman come out on Netflix?

The Sandman premieres Friday, August 5 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix (opens in new tab).

Season 1 consists of 10 episodes, all of which will drop at the same time.

The Sandman trailer

The full-length Sandman trailer introduces Dream after returning from captivity. He realizes he has a pretty big mess on his hands with the escape of Corinthian, a literal walking nightmare. He doesn't belong in the waking world and it's up to Dream to take back control — or imperil all of humanity.

The Sandman cast

The Sandman cast is led by Tom Sturridge as Dream, aka Morpheus, the king of dreams and the Lord of the Dreaming. He is one of seven Endless, who embody eternal concepts. His siblings include Desire and Death.

Sturridge is joined by: