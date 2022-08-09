7 best new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video and HBO Max (August 2-7)

Anyone looking for new movies to watch this week is in luck. If you like vampire hunting, Jamie Foxx is on it (and Snoop Dogg and Dave Franco are helping him out). The spectacle known as Baz Luhrman's Elvis is also taking the stage at home, so you can finally see what all the fuss was about.

Meanwhile, Prime Video finally gets the Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum-led The Lost City, one of the best under-seen movies of 2022 (which was hiding in Paramount Plus). We're hoping this jump can get this film to the wider audience it deserved in the first place.

Speaking of Paramount Plus, it's got a superhero movie about a dad (played by Owen Wilson) who was hiding his powers from his son. Of course, the kid stumbles onto all the toys and doesn't think if it's right or wrong to have fun with them.

HBO Max is doing what it can to stay at the top of our best streaming services list, as it adds a Princess Diana documentary that looks to show audiences how the media devoured her life in real-time. Also this week, Netflix offers a teenage musical about a kid who's stuck in a new town as he tries to have the best Bar Mitzvah ever.

Elvis

The trailer for Baz Luhrman's Elvis haunted nearly ever movie screening I went to for the months before it finally came out. I wasn't interested in seeing it. It looked like a farce and a joke. But then word of mouth spread, and I heard that Luhrman's maximalist school of movie-making had another winner on its hands. And that it might be in spite of the director himself.

To be clear, Elvis is a great movie because of an utterly inarguable performance from one Austin Butler (Elvis), whose presence on screen is utterly electric. Plenty of time, though, is given to Tom Hanks, who plays Elvis' manager Colonel Tom Parker, who was ripping the icon off faster than you can say "Don King."

Buy it from Amazon, Apple and other sites starting today (August 9)

Day Shift (Netflix)

Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg and Dave Franco. Those three names should be enough to get most people to hit Play on Netflix's latest movie, Day Shift. But if that's not enough, Day Shift is a vampire hunter comedy about Bud (Foxx) who is just trying to provide for his daughter. In danger of getting kicked out of the international Union of vampire hunters, Bud's now trying to keep things going, and his friend Big John Elliott (Snoop Dogg) is here to help him out.

Out there in the chaos, Bud makes a new friend in Seth (Franco), who is completely inexperienced in the world of fangs. Oh, and Day Shift's action movie credentials are strong, as the film has Chad Stahelski (John Wick's director) as a producer, and its screenplay is co-written by John Wick 3 scribe Shay Hatten.

Stream it on Netflix starting Friday (August 12)

The Lost City (Prime Video)

Prime Video gets one of the best hidden gems of 2022, a movie about a quest for lost treasure that's more just about a frustrated writer and a himbo who believes he's her star. And, delightfully enough, the writer is played by Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum is cast opposite as Alan, her cover model. Yes, in a throwback to Fabio's old days, we've got a movie about a writer and the guy who appears on the covers of her books.

Loretta Sage (Bullock) doesn't think she needs Alan, who can't stop trying to form a bond with her, at all. That changes slightly when a billionaire weirdo played by Daniel Radcliffe reads too much into Loretta's novels, and decides to kidnap her to find a fortune. Alan goes on a hunt to save Loretta, but he's no Liam Neeson in Taken himself. Previously streaming on Paramount Plus, The Lost City is finally coming to Prime Video this week.

Stream it on Prime Video starting Wednesday (August 10)

Secret Headquarters (Paramount Plus)

It feels like everything is a superhero movie these days, and this kids movie shows how superheroes are even hiding in your basement. In Secret Headquarters, Walker Scobell plays Charlie, a kid who is tired of his dad constantly going to work, even at odd hours. But one night when Charlie invites his friends over, they all discover that Charlie's dad (played by Owen Wilson) is a superhero.

Or at least that's what it looks like when the kids stumble onto the secret headquarters filled with superhero tech in Charlie's basement. And, of course, the kids don't really treat this discovery responsibly. After they go on a joy ride in one of Charlie's dad's vehicles, Charlie uses his dad's tech to throw a very mean fastball. Unfortunately for all, they're brazen enough that all this misbehavior puts them on the map of Charlie's dad's enemies.

Stream it on Paramount Plus starting Friday (August 12)

Post Malone: Runaway (Amazon Freevee)

Sometimes you have to run away to find yourself. Those aren't rapper Post Malone's own words, but this behind the scenes documentary of his recent sold-out tour is giving fans everywhere a chance to see what his life is like before and after the spotlights hit.

Original footage from Post Malone's childhood helps audiences understand better get to know the superstar. On top of that, the documentary will show how Posty and his circle handled the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Runaway Tour was canceled in March 2020, with only five shows left.

Stream it on Amazon Freevee starting Friday (August 12)

13: The Musical (Netflix)

Evan Goldman (Eli Golden) is dealing with the worst thing that can happen to a kid: being a child of divorce right in the prime of his childhood. Making matters more complicated, Evan's high hopes for a top of the line bar mitzvah are sunk by the fact that he and his mom move to a small town in Indiana that doesn't quite measure up.

The good news? Well, this town is basically a living musical. Or at least the kids at school love to break into dance and song. The bad news? These kids that love to live like a flash mob are actually kinda mean. Josh Peck has a minor role as Evan's mentor, Rabbi Shapiro.

Stream it on Netflix starting Friday (August 12)

The Princess (HBO Max)

The public's demand for Princess Diana is one of the tragic figure's most evergreen truths, and The Princess looks to be the quintessential documentary about the iconic Princess. Told primarily through contemporaneous archival audio and video footage of Diana, showing how her life was a constant topic of scrutiny.

Through those lenses, audiences will practically experience how Diana, the Princess of Wales, was always on display throughout her courtship with Charles, the Prince of Wales, their wedding, the birth of their sons, their divorce and her tragic death. Directed by Academy Award nominee Ed Perkins (Black Sheep, Tell Me Who I Am) and produced by Lightbox, Academy Award-winner Simon Chinn (Man on Wire, Searching for Sugar Man).